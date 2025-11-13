Friday, November 14, 2025
 
New Wave Media

November 13, 2025

Seaspan Delivers Canadian Coast Guard Research Vessel

Source: Seaspan

Source: Seaspan

Seaspan Shipyards has officially delivered the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel (OOSV), CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk, to the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).

The OOSV is the fourth large vessel, and second class of ship, to be built and delivered by Seaspan under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS).

CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk is named after a well-respected elder from Nunavik who was a renowned promoter of Inuit language and culture.
The ship will replace CCGS Hudson, which was decommissioned in 2022 following 59 years of dedicated service.

The new OOSV will be Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s primary oceanographic science platform, outfitted for habitat management, marine surveys and scientific research on ocean currents and the seabed, while also being able to serve the needs of the Canadian Coast Guard, aiding in operations such as Search and Rescue.

This highly complex ship is a floating laboratory, with specialized equipment that includes several advanced wet and dry labs, an ocean sampling room, a scientific seawater system for studying oxygen levels, temperature and salinity, and a state-of-the-art drop keel and sensor suite for collecting and analyzing data on everything from water current velocities to underwater acoustics.

The OOSV will sail to Patricia Bay for Canadian Coast Guard training and familiarity before starting its voyage to the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the ship’s home port.

The OOSV’s delivery follows a number of other shipbuilding milestones at Seaspan over the last year, including the launch of HMCS Protecteur, cutting steel on the CCG’s new heavy Polar Icebreaker, a successful Functional Design Review for the Multi-Purpose Icebreakers and the design award for six U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutters.

Related News

© BOEM

BOEM Advances Offshore Minerals Planning Efforts in American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced key developments in its offshore critical minerals planning, with the completion…

© Subsea Supplies

Subsea Supplies Signs European Distribution Agreement with Innerspace

Subsea Supplies has signed a new contract with Innerspace to become its exclusive UK and European distributor and certified…

© Yellow Boat / Adobe Stock

Toqua, Weathernews Join Forces for AI-Driven Vessel Voyage Optimization

Weathernews, a Japan-headquartered weather intelligence firm, and Belgium’s Toqua, a developer of physics-informed AI for ship performance modeling…

Photo credit: Dr Christopher Baker

Microscopic Wave Machine Mimics Ocean Waves

Researchers from Australia’s University of Queensland have made a microscopic “ocean” on a silicon chip to miniaturise the…

Load out of compressor station cooler modules and flow control module at OneSubsea Horsoy, witnessed by Shell and OneSubsea team (Credit: Shell)

Subsea Compression and the Ormen Lange Moon Landing

The inauguration of a world-record subsea compression system in Norway in August 2025 marked a pioneering leap in engineering.

Commander Bobbie Scholley and Captain Chris Murray in Mk 21 with DUI hot water suits in preparations to dive to 240 fsw during MONITOR Expedition 2001. Photo courtesy of US Navy/Released.

50 Years of Women in Navy Diving: Advancing Opportunity in Tandem with Technology

BY Captain Bobbie Scolley, U.S. Navy (ret.) and Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, U.S. Navy (ret.)For more than six decades, spanning…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news