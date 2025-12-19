Friday, December 19, 2025
 
MOG, HHI Ink MoU to Build Submarines

Image courtesy MOG

Image courtesy MOG

Maritime Operations Group (MOG) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) signed a memorandum of understanding MoU aimed at accelerating the development, construction and delivery of modern diesel-electric submarines and undersea technologies for U.S. government and allied missions.

Under the agreement, the two companies will explore collaboration on the design and construction of diesel-electric submarines optimized for U.S. Navy training, research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E), and specialized mission support. The MoU also targets the introduction of advanced maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and manufacturing techniques into U.S. shipyards, leveraging HHI’s experience in naval shipbuilding.

Additional focus areas include creating a streamlined acquisition and certification pathway to enable faster delivery of commercially owned and operated submarines, supporting lifecycle sustainment through classing, certification and maintenance planning, and coordinating technology integration to ensure compatibility with modern undersea systems and payloads for U.S. and allied requirements.

The partnership aligns MOG’s Submarines-as-a-Service operating model with HHI’s global shipbuilding scale and industrial capabilities, aiming to address long-standing capacity and availability constraints in the undersea domain.

MOG is a U.S.-based undersea technology and operations company developing and operating crewed hybrid diesel-electric submarines in support of U.S. Navy training and specialized missions. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, with a track record spanning diesel-electric submarines and a broad range of naval platforms.


Image courtesy MOG

