 
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026
New Wave Media

March 10, 2026

BIRNS Announces New Engineering Manager

Source: BIRNS

Source: BIRNS

Cable, connector and lighting company BIRNS, Inc. has appointed Sophia Bruner as the company’s new Engineering Manager.

She leads BIRNS’ cross-functional engineering teams, overseeing the design, development, and scaling of products to achieve quality, cost, and delivery objectives. She is also responsible for planning, directing, and coordinating all design and manufacturing engineering activities.

With more than 30 years of expertise across manufacturing, engineering, quality engineering, and operations, Bruner brings both skill and progressive leadership experience to her new role at BIRNS.

Prior to joining the company, she held senior leadership roles including Senior Engineering Manager at Tesla, Director of Quality at Veev by Lennar, and Manufacturing Engineering Manager at Sikorsky Aircraft/Lockheed Martin, supporting complex products in highly regulated and fast-paced environments.

“I’m excited to join BIRNS and to work alongside such a talented team dedicated to delivering high-performance solutions for demanding subsea and nuclear environments,” said Bruner. “I look forward to contributing to the continued innovation, quality, and operational excellence that our customers rely on, while helping strengthen collaboration across engineering and manufacturing.”

Related News

Source: ABS

ABS Publishes New Technical Standard for Subsea Power Cables

Responding to the surge in global subsea cable investment driven by cloud computing and artificial intelligence, ABS has…

Twin set of 6000m DNV certified Submersible Power banks, 50 Kwhr @ 148 VDC 30 Kwhr @ 266V. Credit: Ictineu Submarins SL

Powering the Deepest Frontiers: Choosing Lithium Batteries for Extreme Subsea Vehicles

As human and robotic exploration moves deeper into the ocean than ever before, the performance expectations placed on subsea…

Boxfish AUV. Credit: Boxfish Robotics

Rising expectations: A deep dive on underwater vehicles

Underwater vehicles have solidified their position, with autonomous and remotely operated platforms becoming core operational tools across offshore…

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis, TKF Ink Baltic Offshore Wind Cable Installation Deal

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis, in consortium with TKF Subsea Solutions, has signed a contract with OWP Gennaker…

The Aquark team on board the HMS Pursuer. Credit: Aquark

The Coldest Place in the Universe

A UK company has reached a temperature of minus 273.149996°C in the quantum technology it uses in its atomic clock, effectively…

An o-ring in a groove with the endcap secured. (Courtesy Parker Seal Company)

O-Ring Seal Design: Face Seals for External Pressure

It’s a mechanical problem first. If the seals don’t work, what’s inside doesn’t matter anymore.Right off the bat: Parker…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Greenland’s Seaweed Stores Carbon in the Deep Ocean
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news