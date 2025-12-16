Tuesday, December 16, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 16, 2025

HII Marks Oklahoma Submarine Construction Milestone at Newport News Shipbuilding

© HII

© HII

HII announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has reached a significant construction milestone for Virginia-class submarine Oklahoma (SSN 802).

Oklahoma is now “pressure hull complete,” which signifies all of the hull sections have joined to form a single, watertight unit.

It is the 29th Virginia-class fast attack submarine, the first of Block V and the 14th to be delivered by NNS.

The ship’s sponsor is Mary “Molly” Slavonic, an Oklahoma native. Slavonic has long supported both the state of Oklahoma and the Navy. She worked alongside her husband, former acting Under Secretary of the Navy Greg Slavonic, in building the USS Oklahoma (BB 37) Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to honor the 429 sailors and Marines who died aboard the battleship during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

NNS designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy. The advanced capabilities of Virginia-class submarines increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth.

Related News

Credit: Nokia

The Impact of AI Traffic on Subsea Fiber Networks

Fiber optic networks provide the connectivity ubiquitous to modern society, enabling financial transactions, business critical traffic…

A small solar-powered wave buoy casts off into the ocean. Source: UWA

Australia Opens a Wave Data Portal

Nearly 90% of Australians live within 50 kilometers of the coast, and Australia’s State of the Climate Report 2024 found that the nation’s weather…

The Glomar Explorer off Maui after the recovery mission. Source: Authors photograph

A Project Called Azorian: Doing the Impossible

More than fifty years ago in March 1968 the US Navy observed a massive Soviet naval and air search in the North Pacific Ocean.

Ocean Infinity Armada 86-meter vessel 8606 (Credit: Ocean Infinity)

Ocean Infinity Takes Delivery of Final Armada Fleet Vessel

Ocean Infinity has reached a significant milestone with the delivery of the final vessel in its 14-vessel Armada fleet, featuring…

Credit: Oceanology International

Ocean Innovation and Technology Showcase Oceanology International 2026 Opens Registration

Visitors are invited to join the thousands of attendees from around the world uniting at the foremost ocean science, engineering…

Location of NSA Cutler. © ERDCWERX

U.S. Army ERDC Seeks Shoreline Restoration Proposals at Naval Support Area (NSA) Cutler

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) is currently seeking expertise for several projects, including…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Gavia AUV: Modular Autonomy for Global Naval Defense
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news