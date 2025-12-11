AeroVironment to Deliver Mission Specialist Defender ROVs to USGC

AeroVironment, Inc., a provider of underwater robotic systems, announced it has been awarded a $4.8 million United States Coast Guard contract through its wholly owned subsidiary, VideoRay, to deliver Mission Specialist Defender remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) as part of the Service’s Force Design 2028 modernization initiative.

The Defender will enhance the Coast Guard’s maritime response capabilities by enabling rapid underwater inspections, pier inspections, hull assessments, subsurface infrastructure surveys, disaster response and search and rescue operations in challenging environments—reducing diver risk while increasing mission safety, operational efficiency, and fleet readiness.

As part of Force Design 2028, the Coast Guard established the Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) Program Executive Office to rapidly integrate unmanned and robotic technologies across all missions, including investments in robotics and autonomous systems designed to build a more agile, technology-enabled, and globally ready force for the evolving maritime domain.

AV’s $4.8 million award—the largest award of the $11 million executed in fiscal year 2025 for rapid autonomous fleet upgrades—will strengthen Coast Guard operations with advanced maritime robotics. The selection of the Mission Specialist Defender builds on the company’s expanding track record with U.S. and allied defense customers, including the Navy’s Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response (MESR) program.

Built on a modular, open-architecture design, the Mission Specialist Defender allows operators to easily integrate advanced sensors, manipulators, and specialized payloads. This flexibility ensures adaptability to evolving mission requirements, while field-swappable modules enable on-site maintenance and repairs.