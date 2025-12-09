Tuesday, December 9, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 9, 2025

NUWC Division Newport’s AUTEC Range Performs Sensor Accuracy Test of German Ship for NATO FORACS

© NUWC

© NUWC

In October, a German navy ship completed sensor accuracy testing at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) for the first time, marking a milestone for both Germany and NATO’s long-running Fleet Operational Readiness Accuracy Check Sites (FORACS) program.

The combat oiler Federal German Ship (FGS) Berlin (A 1411) arrived in the U.S. as part of the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebrations, but the visit also supported a critical readiness requirement to verify the ship’s navigation and combat systems against NATO standards. The ship, commissioned in April 2001, is the lead of the Berlin-class replenishment ship, the largest vessel in the German navy.

The NATO FORACS AUTEC (NFA) team conducted the evaluation through a two-part Sensor Accuracy Test (SAT). The first part took place during an in-port phase in Miami, Florida, followed by two days at sea on AUTEC’s precision tracking range in the Bahamas. The NFA team embedded aboard the ship to install test equipment and measure the performance of radars, optical sensors, inertial navigation systems and laser range finders.

The NATO FORACS ranges are located in Andros Island in the Bahamas, the city of Stavanger in Norway and Souda Bay, Greece. The program ensures that an allied ship can be evaluated at any of the three sites and produce consistent results across the board — a principle that underpins NATO maritime interoperability.

With the FGS Berlin’s visit to the AUTEC range, Germany has now tested a naval vessel at all three NATO FORACS locations.

Following the conclusion of the tests, the NFA team returned to its West Palm Beach office to analyze and process the collected data and a detailed report covering radar, navigation, optical and acoustic sensor performance was delivered to German stakeholders.

The NFA team received positive written feedback from the crew of the FGS Berlin.

The successful test is already prompting discussions about future German participation at AUTEC.

NATO FORACS is one of the alliance’s longest-running technical programs, providing standardized testing for shipboard sensors, navigation equipment and combat systems.

The effort began in 1971, when NATO approved a study group to outline requirements for a multinational accuracy-checking range. Three years later, seven nations — Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, the U.K. and the U.S. — signed a memorandum of understanding formalizing the project, and in 1977 the NATO FORACS Office was established. The first test site opened near Stavanger, Norway, in 1978, followed by Greece’s Souda Bay range in 1984.

NATO FORACS AUTEC, became an associate test facility in 1994, co-located with AUTEC. Canada was welcomed as an eighth sponsoring member within the same year.

NATO FORACS AUTEC provides a two-dimensional tracking environment capable of measuring surface, subsurface and in-air objects in a range equipped with optical and differential GPS tracking instrumentation capable of fixing an accurate reference point on a ship.

In 2017, FORACS conducted its first multi-ship test to prove elements of Task Group interoperability and underscore the program’s role in NATO readiness. In 2024, NATO FORACS celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of multinational cooperation designed to ensure ships from any allied navy can operate, fight and navigate with consistent, verified performance across all three test ranges.

Related News

The 3-in-1 system trial integrated tidal energy with vanadium flow batteries and a hydrogen electrolyser (Photo credits: EMEC, Orbital Marine Power)

EMEC Completes Tidal, Hydrogen and Battery Demonstration

A world-first demonstration combining tidal power, battery storage, and hydrogen production has been completed at the European…

Source: Saildrone

Saildrone Maps Cayman Islands EEZ

Saildrone has mapped the seafloor in the Cayman Islands Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to support the nation's efforts in fisheries management…

© Skana Robotics

Skana Robotics Expands its Autonomous Fleet with "Alligator" Amphibious Vessel

Skana Robotics, a defense tech startup, is unveiling its latest autonomous vessel, the Alligator, the first amphibious vessel…

Waves wash against Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast at Peggy's Cove Lighthouse. © Carbon to Sea

Canada’s Marine Carbon Removal Opportunities Could Be Worth Billions

A new report was released based on a study led by Canada’s Ocean Supercluster (OSC) assessing that Canada, with the world’s largest coastline…

Jasmine Corbett / Manta Trust

Protecting Nature is Not Only About Preserving Beauty

CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero spoke on November 23 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, saying: “Protecting nature is not only about preserving beauty…

© Adobe Stock/ead72

Solomon Islands to Pilot New Model of Reef-Positive Finance

As the world looks to COP30 in Belem to deliver ambitious breakthroughs for climate and nature, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF)…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Lighting the Depths: How a Diving Rehabilitation Base Enhances its Experience and Safety with Lighting Solutions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news