Subsea Supplies Signs European Distribution Agreement with Innerspace

Subsea Supplies has signed a new contract with Innerspace to become its exclusive UK and European distributor and certified service center for its full line of electric and hydraulic thrusters. Distribution will be managed from the company’s newly expanded Aberdeen facility, where the workshop has grown by a third to accommodate increasing project activity.

The agreement allows Subsea Supplies, a supplier of market-leading offshore and underwater technology equipment, to bring faster access to advanced thruster technology to its customers across Europe, with local inventory reducing delivery times and downtime for operators.

Additionally, as a certified full-service center, the company will also provide regional support through repairs, overhauls, diagnostics, and upgrades, enhancing reliability, technical expertise, and providing a dedicated on-the-ground service for its customers.

This partnership is Innerspace’s first official distributor agreement, advancing its strategy to expand global support capabilities and broaden its market presence.

Continuing its drive for growth in its 25th year, Subsea Supplies has also invested in a new neoprene molding machine, grown its technical team and added additional store space to aid increased production and stockholding.

The company has also launched a new website to house its enhanced product offering to customers and showcase its capabilities.

The expansion follows the company’s record-breaking financial year, reporting a turnover of USD$13.2 million (£10 million) in 2024. Subsea Supplies provides advanced offshore and subsea technology, serving the ROV, AUV, ocean science, and defense sectors.