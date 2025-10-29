Wednesday, October 29, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 29, 2025

Subsea Supplies Signs European Distribution Agreement with Innerspace

© Subsea Supplies

© Subsea Supplies

Subsea Supplies has signed a new contract with Innerspace to become its exclusive UK and European distributor and certified service center for its full line of electric and hydraulic thrusters. Distribution will be managed from the company’s newly expanded Aberdeen facility, where the workshop has grown by a third to accommodate increasing project activity.

The agreement allows Subsea Supplies, a supplier of market-leading offshore and underwater technology equipment, to bring faster access to advanced thruster technology to its customers across Europe, with local inventory reducing delivery times and downtime for operators. 

Additionally, as a certified full-service center, the company will also provide regional support through repairs, overhauls, diagnostics, and upgrades, enhancing reliability, technical expertise, and providing a dedicated on-the-ground service for its customers.

This partnership is Innerspace’s first official distributor agreement, advancing its strategy to expand global support capabilities and broaden its market presence. 

Continuing its drive for growth in its 25th year, Subsea Supplies has also invested in a new neoprene molding machine, grown its technical team and added additional store space to aid increased production and stockholding. 

The company has also launched a new website to house its enhanced product offering to customers and showcase its capabilities.

The expansion follows the company’s record-breaking financial year, reporting a turnover of USD$13.2 million (£10 million) in 2024. Subsea Supplies provides advanced offshore and subsea technology, serving the ROV, AUV, ocean science, and defense sectors.

Related News

© SMD

SMD Launches New Tech Facility for Subsea Innovation

Subsea technology and services company SMD has officially opened SMD Tech Works, a USD$4.03m (£3m) innovation and manufacturing…

© Teledyne Marine

Redwing Glider Successfully Launched in Global Ocean Mission

Teledyne Marine has successfully launched the Slocum Sentinel glider, ‘Redwing’, into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, Oct.

Vanessa Blake, Chief Executive of the UKHO. Credit: UKHO

At the Helm of the UKHO

This May, the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) appointed Vanessa Blake as its chief executive, a role she had filled on an interim basis since May 2024.

Kraken SAS was deployed by seven international naval teams and three industry partners during the 2025 REPMUS exercise. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics’ Synthetic Aperture Sonar Deployed at REPMUS 2025

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that a record number of participants used its synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) technology at…

© The Ocean Agency / Adobe Stock

Climate Tipping Points are Being Crossed, Scientists Warn

Global warming is crossing dangerous thresholds sooner than expected with the world’s coral reefs now in an almost irreversible die-off…

© Adobe Stock/The Ocean Agency

Coral Reef Discovered Off Naples

A large white coral reef containing important species and fossil traces has been discovered at a depth of more than 500 metres in the Gulf of Naples…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Underwater Conversations: The Next Wave in Hydrographic Communications for Renewable Energy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Engineers for work Ashore (surveyors)

● Malta, Malta

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news