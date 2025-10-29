Wednesday, October 29, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 29, 2025

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence
Sponsored Webinar

How Hot Is Your Cable? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence

Cable temperature drives ampacity, reliability, and lifecycle costs. See how subsurface models and field data help predict, monitor, and manage thermal performance to keep offshore power flowing.

Date: Thu, Nov 13, 2025

Time: 12:00 GMT / 7:00 AM ET

Format: Live online • 45–60 minutes + Q&A

Why Attend?

Subsea cable heating is more than a technical challenge — it’s a strategic opportunity. Understanding and modelling cable temperatures can influence design decisions, regulatory compliance, operational reliability, and long-term sustainability.

Whether you're in offshore wind, grid planning, geotechnical design, or digital transformation, this session delivers clear, actionable insights supported by real-world workflows and live technical examples.

Key Takeaways

  • Why cable heat matters — from environmental impact to dynamic rating and reliability.
  • How to build better ground models using integrated workflows and 3D subsurface data.
  • How thermal analysis drives smarter decisions in route optimisation and cable design.

What You’ll Experience Live

  • Strategic context around subsea cable heating and lifecycle cost impacts.
  • Technical walkthroughs by Independent Geotechnical Consultant Jack Green.
  • Live demonstration of Seequent’s connected workflow for cable environment modelling.
  • Interactive Q&A — bring your project challenges.
  • Audience polling to compare industry approaches in real time.

Who Should Join?

  • Offshore wind developers
  • Grid operators and planners
  • Geotechnical consultants and engineering firms
  • Environmental and regulatory advisors
  • Digital transformation / data leaders
  • Anyone working in subsea cable route planning or design

Speakers

Jack Green
Specialist in Engineering Geology Software • JGGeo.com

Independent geotechnical consultant with 10+ years in civil engineering, specializing in advanced ground modelling to support reliable, repeatable design workflows and decision-making.

Matt Grove
EMEA Regional Segment Manager – Environment • Seequent

Leads Seequent’s EMEA offshore segment, working across teams and disciplines to deliver strategic results and customer success in subsea and environmental applications.

Register Now

Your unique join link will be emailed after registration.

© Seequent

Related News

(Credit: Pharos Offshore Group)

Pharos Offshore Expands Subsea Trenching Fleet with New Unit

Pharos Offshore Group has expanded its subsea trenching fleet with the acquisition of the 620-horsepower UTV620 jet trencher…

First export cable pull-in - Enshore Subsea’s CMOS Installer at Inch Cape’s offshore substation platform (Credit: Inch Cape Offshore)

First Export Cable Laid at Scotland’s 1.1GW Offshore Wind Farm

Enshore Subsea has installed the first of two offshore export cables at Inch Cape offshore wind farm, using the CMOS Installer…

(Credit: Venterra Group)

Venterra Rolls Out V-LiDAR Fleet for Offshore Wind Surveys

Offshore wind services group Venterra has launched the V-LiDAR, a global fleet of advanced dual LiDAR buoys designed and manufactured in the U.K.…

(Credit: FET)

FET Books Two Work-Class ROV Order from Nigerian Oil and Gas Firm

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) subsea product line has secured a contract to provide two of its new generation work class…

Illustration (Credit: TDI-Brooks)

United Oil & Gas Signs Up TDI-Brooks for Survey Offshore Jamaica

United Oil & Gas has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TDI-Brooks to secure a specialist survey…

Illustration / 3D image of the next-generation rock installation vessel Jan De Nul ordered, showing the vessel installing rock on top of a subsea energy cable (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Supply Rock Laying System for Jan de Nul’s Vessel

Remazel, a company of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a contract with Jan De Nul for the supply of mission-critical equipment…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigation Transformation
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Engineers for work Ashore (surveyors)

● Malta, Malta

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news