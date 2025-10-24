 
New Wave Media

October 24, 2025

EU-Backed Project Deploys OTEC Demonstration Unit off Canary Islands

OTEC unit prototype (Credit: Global OTEC)

OTEC unit prototype (Credit: Global OTEC)

A new storm-resistant ocean energy prototype has been installed off the coast of Gran Canaria, developed under the EU’s Horizon Europe-funded PLOTEC project, as a next step in harnessing ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) as a source of renewable energy.

The deployment marks the first long-term offshore operation of an OTEC platform in decades, following early temporary demonstrations such as the historic Mini-OTEC and OTEC-1 projects, deployed in the late 1970s and early 1980s off Keahole Point in Hawaii, which used a U.S. Navy barge and a converted World War II T2 tanker, respectively.

OTEC is a renewable technology that harnesses the ocean’s thermal gradient to generate electricity. Warm surface seawater is used to vaporise a working fluid, driving a turbine to produce energy, while cold deep-sea water condenses the fluid, creating a continuous cycle.

This phase involved deploying the platform’s cylindrical hull at the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN) test site. The next phase will see the installation and connection of the cold-water pipe, completing the system ahead of full structural testing in the Atlantic environment.

During this structural testing stage, the platform will face the rough conditions of the Atlantic Ocean, allowing detailed analysis of its resistance, materials, and design.

Advanced sensors from Fugro will record gyroscopic and accelerometer data to monitor the vessel’s motion and, later, the cold-water pipe’s stability, correlating these with local wave data. Previous computer simulations and a scaled tank test conducted in the UK have already verified the structure’s design at laboratory scale.

The data will be combined with performance data from grid-connected OTEC power plants to de-risk future projects.

The structure is named ‘Don’ in honor of Don Lennard, a British aircraft engineer and Royal Navy veteran who dedicated his life to advancing OTEC technology.

Testing will continue over the coming months, with performance data expected in early 2026. If successful, the results will guide the design of full-scale OTEC systems capable of powering entire island grids and offshore facilities.

“This is more than just a test of the core technology, which has already been proven to work — it’s a demonstration of resilience. If we can demonstrate that OTEC platforms can operate safely and continuously through extreme weather, we open a new chapter for clean baseload power in regions that need it most,” said Dan Grech, Founder & CEO of Global OTEC.

“The data collected during the tests will validate our computational models and show how accurately we can simulate the interaction between the large-diameter riser and the vessel under a range of conditions,” added Sam Johnston, Lead Engineer at Global OTEC.

The PLOTEC consortium is composed of the following companies - Global OTEC (UK), Cleantech Engineering (UK), WavEC Offshore Renewables (Portugal), The Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands PLOCAN (Spain), Quality Culture (Italy), Agru Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft (Austria) and University of Plymouth School of Engineering, Computing and Mathematics (UK).

Related News

Ming Yang's 16.6MW OceanX floating wind platform (Credit: Ming Yang Smart Energy)

China’s Ming Yang Unveils Plans for 50MW Ultra-Large Floating Wind Turbine

China’s Ming Yang Smart Energy has officially announced its new medium-speed, compact semi-direct drive product line, and…

© Indeximate

Indeximate Demos Cable Health Monitoring Tech on RWE Subsea Cables

Indeximate, a provider of fiber sensing-based cable health monitoring to the offshore wind energy industry, announced that…

(Credit: FET)

FET Books Two Work-Class ROV Order from Nigerian Oil and Gas Firm

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) subsea product line has secured a contract to provide two of its new generation work class…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Charters Glomar Vessel to Expand O&G, Offshore Wind Services

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has expanded its service offering to the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries…

(Credit: Seaturns)

Seaturns Puts Full-Scale Wave Energy Device on First Trials in France

Seaturns, a French wave energy start-up, has completed manufacturing of its first full-scale floating wave energy converter…

(Credit: Njord Survey)

Swedish Firm to Deliver Carbon-Neutral Surveys for Baltic Sea OW Projects

Swedish offshore survey specialist Njord Survey has signed a long-term framework agreement with German transmission system…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Engineers for work Ashore (surveyors)

● Malta, Malta

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news