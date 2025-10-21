Tuesday, October 21, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 21, 2025

Fugro Concludes Site Investigations for TenneT’s Offshore Grid Links

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has completed land and marine site investigations for transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT Germany, to support the development of the LanWin1 and LanWin2 offshore grid connection projects.

These projects are part of TenneT Germany’s 2 GW program, a major initiative that aims to connect at least 14 offshore connection systems to the onshore electricity grid, delivering clean energy to up to 35 million European households.

The LanWin2 cable route required a range of onshore and nearshore investigation activities to support project development. Fugro’s new GroundIQ service enabled low-impact geophysical surveys, including electrical resistivity profiling and patented 3D ambient noise tomography, a technique that uses naturally occurring vibrations to map subsurface conditions without intrusive methods.

The geotechnical phase involved borehole drilling and cone penetration testing (CPT) at 15 locations, including four in nearshore intertidal zones. Fugro’s ARAN 250 jack-up platform was specially configured for shallow operations, reducing seabed disturbance and minimizing environmental impact in these sensitive areas.

At sea, Fugro deployed four specialist survey vessels to meet TenneT Germany’s need for detailed engineering data to guide cable routing and installation.

The Fugro Frontier, Fugro Pioneer, and Scotia conducted geophysical, unexploded ordnance, and electromagnetic crossing surveys for both LanWin1 and LanWin2. Shallow geotechnical investigations were carried out by the Fugro Resolve using Blue Snake, Fugro’s geotechnical system that integrates CPT and sampling technology to acquire high-quality in a single deployment.

The Geo-data from the land, nearshore and offshore investigations will be delivered to TenneT Germany through Virgeo, Fugro’s secure cloud-based platform. These findings will provide insights to guide cable design, routing, and installation planning, helping ensure the long-term reliability and environmental integrity of the grid connection infrastructure.

“Contributing to a project of this scale allows us to demonstrate how high-quality Geo-data can drive smarter, more sustainable infrastructure decisions. Our integrated site investigation approach, combing land and marine expertise with environmentally sensitive operations, will help support the successful delivery of LanWin1 and LanWin2 and contribute to Europe’s sustainable energy future,” said Jaco Stemmet, Fugro’s Regional Business Line Director for Land.

Related News

(Credit: Vantris Energy)

Vantris Energy Dives Deeper in Saudi Oil Market with Aramco Deal

Malaysian oil-services company Vantris Energy, formerly Sapura Energy, has through its joint venture company Rawabi Sapura…

The map of Langkasuka Integrated Basin Study, covering underexplored offshore area (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien to Shed More Light on Malaysia’s Offshore Oil and Gas Potential

Viridien, in partnership with Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), a unit of Petronas, is finalizing an integrated geological…

(Credit: Njord Survey)

Another TSO Enlists Njord Survey for Offshore Wind Support Services

Swedish firm Njord Survey has entered into a frame agreement with Energinet, Denmark’s national transmission system operator (TSO)…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Charters Glomar Vessel to Expand O&G, Offshore Wind Services

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has expanded its service offering to the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries…

(Credit: SeaThor)

SeaThor Starts Testing Dynamic Cable Protection System for Floating Wind

Engineering firm SeaThor has started testing its dynamic cable protection system CableSpring, designed for subsea cables…

Tension Buoy installed in Risør in Norway (Credit: Fred. Olsen 1848)

New Mooring Tech Set to Unlock Vast Floating Solar-Hydro Potential

Fred. Olsen 1848 has unveiled the Tension Buoy, an adaptive mooring technology designed to overcome one of the main challenges…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news