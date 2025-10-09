Thursday, October 9, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 9, 2025

Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Supply Rock Laying System for Jan de Nul’s Vessel

Illustration / 3D image of the next-generation rock installation vessel Jan De Nul ordered, showing the vessel installing rock on top of a subsea energy cable (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Illustration / 3D image of the next-generation rock installation vessel Jan De Nul ordered, showing the vessel installing rock on top of a subsea energy cable (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Remazel, a company of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a contract with Jan De Nul for the supply of mission-critical equipment for a newbuild vessel.

The contract covers the design and supply of an advanced system for transporting and laying rocks on the seabed to protect cables and pipelines.

The solution developed by Remazel will enable operations at depths of up to 400 meters with a production capacity of 2,000 tonnes per hour, ensuring precision, efficiency and operational continuity even in challenging marine conditions.

A centralized control system will coordinate all onboard equipment, optimize processes and enhancing the overall safety of operations.

To remind, Jan De Nul recently ordered a rock installation vessel, specifically built to strengthen the protection of offshore energy and subsea data infrastructure.

The vessel, named George W. Goethals, will be the company’s largest rock installation ship to date, with a carrying capacity of 37,000 tonnes. It will be equipped with ultra-low emission technology and engines capable of running on biofuel and green methanol.

“The agreement with Jan De Nul demonstrates how the maritime world is changing and confirms the central role of operations on the seabed. Our rock-laying solution represents a frontier area in the protection of underwater infrastructure, which will be crucial for future defense and security scenarios,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri.

Related News

(Credit: KOIL Energy)

KOIL Energy to Supply Subsea Equipment for Gulf of America Project

U.S subsea equipment and services provider for oil and gas sector KOIL Energy has secured a contract to deliver subsea distribution…

Artist’s render of one of OS Energy’s offshore survey and service vessels - OSSVs (Credit: OS Energy)

OS Energy to Equip New Vessels with Sonardyne's SPRINT-Nav DP System

Offshore service provider OS Energy has adopted Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav DP dynamic positioning (DP) reference system to support…

(Credit: Saipem)

Guyana’s First: Saipem Builds Complex Subsea Structure for ExxonMobil’s Uaru Field

Saipem has completed the first complex subsea structure ever built in Guyana, set for deployment at ExxonMobil’s Uaru field…

FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão at Petrobras-operated Mero field (Credit: Shell Brasil)

Baker Hughes to Supply Up to 50 Subsea Trees for Petrobras' Brazil Fields

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has secured a contract from Petrobras to supply up to 50 subsea tree systems…

(Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Orders Two More USVs from Kongsberg Maritime

Reach Subsea has exercised the first in a series of exclusive options with Kongsberg Maritime for the delivery of the next…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Gets Seismic Job for Indian Oil Firm

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a seven-month streamer contract by Oil India, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.The…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigation Transformation
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Hydrographic Surveyor / Technician

● Gibraltar, Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news