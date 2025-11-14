Friday, November 14, 2025
 
ADNOC L&S Presents UAE’s First Autonomous Offshore Vessels

(Credit: ADNOC L&S)

(Credit: ADNOC L&S)

ADNOC Logistics & Services has unveiled the UAE’s first remotely operated offshore landing craft vessel, a 60-metre unmanned platform designed to improve safety, efficiency and emissions performance across offshore operations.

Developed with SeaOwl and launched during Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025, the vessel uses AI-enabled systems, satellite-linked controls and remote operation from ADNOC L&S’s center in Mussafah. The design eliminates onboard crew accommodation, reducing weight, improving fuel use and enabling continuous operations.

According to ADNOC L&S, the vessel’s AI-driven route optimisation is expected to cut carbon emissions by up to 30% compared with conventional crewed vessels. A hybrid power management system will further reduce fuel consumption.

Construction of two prototypes is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025, with delivery planned for the fourth quarter of 2026, followed by sea trials and safety validation in UAE waters. Onboard AI systems allow the vessel to maintain safe autonomous operation if communication is temporarily lost.

“This milestone reflects ADNOC L&S’s leadership in redefining the future of maritime logistics and marks a strategic leap in our digital transformation journey. By advancing AI-powered remote vessel technology, we are enhancing safety, reducing emissions, and driving cost efficiency across our offshore operations while supporting ADNOC’s and the UAE’s Net Zero goals,” said Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.

 “This collaboration with ADNOC L&S and the UAE maritime authorities sets a new global benchmark for autonomous vehicle operations. It brings together advanced teleoperation and AI capabilities to reshape the future of offshore logistics,” added Xavier Genin, CEO of SeaOwl.

