Fincantieri Launches Italian Navy’s Hydro-Oceanographic Ship

Fincantieri has launched Italian Navy’s newly built hydro-oceanographic ship (N.I.O.M.) Quirinale at its integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso, marking a milestone in Italy’s maritime research and monitoring capabilities.

The vessel, designated N.I.O.M. Quirinale, has been designed to support scientific mapping and monitoring activities and will operate in support of the Italian Navy Hydrographic Institute, the state authority responsible for producing official national nautical documentation.

Measuring approximately 110 meters in length with a displacement of around 6,000 tonnes, Quirinale can accommodate up to 140 personnel, including crew and scientific staff.

The ship is equipped with a low-emission electric propulsion system suitable for operations in environmentally sensitive areas and is designed to operate in extreme climatic conditions down to temperatures of minus 16 degrees Celsius.

The vessel features advanced scientific instrumentation for hydrographic, oceanographic and geophysical surveys, and is equipped with an autonomous underwater vehicle and an unmanned surface vehicle. Its technical configuration also includes lifting systems dedicated to scientific operations and a DP2 dynamic positioning system to ensure precision and stability during research activities.

Fincantieri said the ship was designed with a strong focus on environmental sustainability, incorporating emission-reduction technologies, diesel-electric propulsion, optimised hull forms and low-impact materials, consistent with the group’s ISO 14001-certified environmental management standards across its Italian sites.

“The Major Hydro-Oceanographic Ship ‘Quirinale’ represents technological and industrial excellence in the service of the national interest. This vessel combines advanced operational capabilities, innovation and environmental sustainability, confirming Fincantieri’s role as a strategic partner of the Italian Navy in the construction of highly technological platforms.

“Today’s launch bears witness to the ongoing commitment of the national system to the development of state-of-the-art naval solutions capable of meeting scientific, operational and maritime security requirements, while enhancing the know-how and skills of our industrial supply chain,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri.