ABS Publishes New Technical Standard for Subsea Power Cables

Responding to the surge in global subsea cable investment driven by cloud computing and artificial intelligence, ABS has published its Technical Standard for Subsea Power Cables.

Subsea power cable design, installation and operation pose unique challenges due to harsh marine environments, significant water depths and extended cable lengths. The new ABS standard provides a comprehensive set of requirements and specifications to help the offshore industry mitigate risk, maintain system integrity and enhance the resilience of subsea power transmission systems.

“As subsea power cables become more important for offshore assets, interconnectors and AI-driven data centers – forming the backbone of both the future energy landscape and the digital economy – ABS’ new standard provides the industry with a trusted benchmark to qualify and safeguard this rapidly expanding critical infrastructure,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

The standard outlines technical requirements and provides guidance to engineers, project managers and other stakeholders throughout the entire life cycle of these key assets, from concept design through operation and maintenance.



