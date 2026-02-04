Rovtech, Unique Group to Expand ROV Reach to Middle East and Asia

Rovtech has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Unique Group to expand sales, service and support for its VALOR remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Under the agreement, Unique Group will promote, support and service VALOR ROV systems in those regions, while sales and support in other international markets will continue to be managed directly by Rovtech. The partners said the arrangement could be extended to additional regions in the future.

The partnership builds on VALOR’s existing global operating track record, with systems already in use in markets including Australia, India, the Middle East and Brazil.

By combining Rovtech’s subsea robotics technology with Unique Group’s regional presence, the companies aim to strengthen local support and accelerate market penetration in regions where demand for high-performance ROV systems is growing.

A key element of the collaboration is training and capability development. From early next year, Unique Group technicians will undertake formal training delivered by Rovtech, with the aim of establishing certified service and training centers for VALOR ROV systems in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

“This collaboration is about strengthening how we support customers in specific international regions where VALOR is already proving its value. We have systems operating successfully around the world, and partnering with Unique Group allows us to build deeper regional capability in the Middle East and Asia Pacific while continuing to manage and grow our presence elsewhere. It is a practical, customer-focused step in the evolution of the VALOR platform,” said John Polson, Chief Executive Officer of Rovtech.

“This partnership is a perfect alignment of strengths. By combining Rovtech’s cutting-edge ROV technology with our global engineering expertise and regional support network, we can deliver fully backed, end-to-end solutions to customers worldwide,” added Fraser Moonie, Commercial Strategy and Development Director at Unique Group.

Both Rovtech and the VALOR platform were acquired in 2024 by Ventex, a climate technology venture studio focused on repurposing established supply-chain capabilities for renewable energy markets.