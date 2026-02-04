Wednesday, February 4, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 4, 2026

Rovtech, Unique Group to Expand ROV Reach to Middle East and Asia

(Credit: Rovtech)

(Credit: Rovtech)

Rovtech has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Unique Group to expand sales, service and support for its VALOR remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Under the agreement, Unique Group will promote, support and service VALOR ROV systems in those regions, while sales and support in other international markets will continue to be managed directly by Rovtech. The partners said the arrangement could be extended to additional regions in the future.

The partnership builds on VALOR’s existing global operating track record, with systems already in use in markets including Australia, India, the Middle East and Brazil.

By combining Rovtech’s subsea robotics technology with Unique Group’s regional presence, the companies aim to strengthen local support and accelerate market penetration in regions where demand for high-performance ROV systems is growing.

A key element of the collaboration is training and capability development. From early next year, Unique Group technicians will undertake formal training delivered by Rovtech, with the aim of establishing certified service and training centers for VALOR ROV systems in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

“This collaboration is about strengthening how we support customers in specific international regions where VALOR is already proving its value. We have systems operating successfully around the world, and partnering with Unique Group allows us to build deeper regional capability in the Middle East and Asia Pacific while continuing to manage and grow our presence elsewhere. It is a practical, customer-focused step in the evolution of the VALOR platform,” said John Polson, Chief Executive Officer of Rovtech.

“This partnership is a perfect alignment of strengths. By combining Rovtech’s cutting-edge ROV technology with our global engineering expertise and regional support network, we can deliver fully backed, end-to-end solutions to customers worldwide,” added Fraser Moonie, Commercial Strategy and Development Director at Unique Group.

Both Rovtech and the VALOR platform were acquired in 2024 by Ventex, a climate technology venture studio focused on repurposing established supply-chain capabilities for renewable energy markets.

Related News

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri Launches Italian Navy’s Hydro-Oceanographic Ship

Fincantieri has launched Italian Navy’s newly built hydro-oceanographic ship (N.I.O.M.) Quirinale at its integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Bags Second OBN Contract in Europe

TGS, a provider of energy data and intelligence, has secured an additional ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe.The…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Wraps Up Work at US Offshore Wind Project

Global ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed trenching and survey operations on inter-array cables for a U.S. offshore…

Greenland’s rocky shore. Mathilde Cureau | Unsplash

New Study Reveals How Greenland’s Seaweed Stores Carbon in the Deep Ocean

An interdisciplinary study confirms, for the first time, the oceanographic pathways that transport floating macroalgae from…

(Credit: James Fisher and Sons)

James Fisher Backs US Autonomous Vessel Firm Ocean Aero

James Fisher and Sons has invested in U.S.-based autonomous marine technology company Ocean Aero, taking a strategic minority…

Quantum EV ROV (Credit: SMD)

SMD Clears Electric Work-Class ROV for Deployment with Jan de Nul

Subsea technology and services company SMD has completed site acceptance testing of its electric work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV)…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Uncrewed Maritime Systems in 2026: Unleashing Cooperative AI
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news