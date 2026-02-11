Wednesday, February 11, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 11, 2026

TGS Embarks on Multi-Client 2D Survey off Angola

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence TGS has started the Ultra Profundo multi-client 2D survey offshore Angola.

The survey covers approximately 12,600 line kilometers, with Ramform Victory having already started operations earlier in 2026.

Data acquisition is estimated to be completed in approximately 100 days, with fast-track products available in the third quarter of 2026. Full data processing is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

The Ultra Profundo multi-client 2D survey marks the first 2D multi-client acquisition over Angola’s ultra deepwater areas since 2015 and targets a highly underexplored region.

The survey delivers modern, long-offset seismic data critical for imaging complex pre-salt and top-salt structures as well as basin floor channel systems, significantly enhancing regional geological understanding.

“Angola’s ultra deepwater margin represents one of the most exciting frontier exploration opportunities in West Africa. Our Ultra Profundo multi-client 2D program delivers high-quality seismic coverage needed to unlock pre-salt and sub-salt potential. By leveraging TGS’ acquisition and imaging capabilities, we will provide high-quality data supporting future exploration activities,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Related News

(Credit: Elemental Energies)

Elemental Energies Expands Subsurface Expertise with APT Buy

Elemental Energies has acquired Norway-based geoscience specialist Applied Petroleum Technology (APT), expanding its subsurface…

Source: Cornell University

Underwater 3D Printing of Concrete Ready for DARPA Assessment

Since it was invented in the 1980s, 3D printing has moved from the laboratory to the factory, the home and even outer space.Now…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Bags Second OBN Contract in Europe

TGS, a provider of energy data and intelligence, has secured an additional ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe.The…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Wraps Up Work at US Offshore Wind Project

Global ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed trenching and survey operations on inter-array cables for a U.S. offshore…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Starts Multi-Client Data Reprocessing Scheme off Australia

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has launched the Bonaparte Basin PSDM Reprocessing Project, a new multi-client initiative…

Illustration (Credit: TDK Corporation)

TDK’s Tronics Launches High-Temp MEMS Sensor for Drilling Applications

TDK Corporation has expanded Tronics’ high-performance MEMS inertial sensor portfolio with the launch of the AXO315®T1, a…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Vessel Announcements
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news