October 20, 2025

Another TSO Enlists Njord Survey for Offshore Wind Support Services

(Credit: Njord Survey)

(Credit: Njord Survey)

Swedish firm Njord Survey has entered into a frame agreement with Energinet, Denmark’s national transmission system operator (TSO), covering site and route survey services for offshore wind and subsea cable projects.

The long-term collaboration reinforces Njord Survey’s position as provider of services to the offshore renewable sector.

It follows the agreement company signed earlier in October with German TSO 50Hertz to deliver geophysical and ROV seabed survey service in support of offshore wind developments in Baltic Sea.

“This partnership strengthens our role in supporting the energy transition across Northern Europe, providing high-quality, carbon-neutral survey data essential for safe and efficient infrastructure development,” said Martin Wikmar, CEO of Njord Survey.

