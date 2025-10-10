United Oil & Gas Signs Up TDI-Brooks for Survey Offshore Jamaica

United Oil & Gas has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TDI-Brooks to secure a specialist survey vessel for a campaign offshore Jamaica.

The work is related to the planned piston coring and surface geochemical program on the company’s Walton Morant Licence.

The campaign forms a key part of United's forward work program under its extended license to January 2028. The survey will involve the collection of 40-60 seabed core samples across the Walton and Morant Basins, accompanied by bathymetric, multibeam echo-sounding and heat-flow surveys.

The data will be analyzed for geochemical and thermal signatures to confirm the presence of thermogenic hydrocarbons, assess source rock maturity, and refine basin modelling materially enhancing the definition of key prospects, including Colibri and Oriole.

Following formal contract execution, which is expected to take place shortly, TDI-Brooks will mobilize the vessel later this quarter.

Field operations are expected to last for two to three weeks, with completion anticipated within a short operational window and initial analytical results expected in late fourth quarter of 2025 to early 2026.

"Securing the vessel agreement with TDI-Brooks is a decisive move that takes United from preparation into execution.

“The piston coring and geochemical survey will deliver vital new data to confirm the presence of hydrocarbons and materially de-risk the Walton Morant Basin. With a short operational window and high regional demand for vessels, it was essential we moved now to secure capacity.

“The program represents a pivotal value catalyst for United, and we strongly anticipate it to strengthen our technical position, accelerate farm-out discussions, and demonstrate our commitment to driving tangible shareholder value through disciplined, timely execution,” said Brian Larkin, Chief Executive Officer of United Oil & Gas.