Tuesday, September 23, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 23, 2025

MDL Secures Cable Laying Job in Asia Pacific

(Credit: MDL)

(Credit: MDL)

Maritime Developments (MDL) has secured a subsea installation project in the Asia-Pacific region, covering the lay of two cables and two umbilicals.

The work will be done in water depths between 800 and 1,200 meters.

For the 60-day campaign, scheduled to mobilize from Singapore in 2026, MDL will provide a complete flex-lay spread, including one of the company’s Horizontal Lay Systems – a compact integrated package proven globally on installation and decommissioning scopes - mobilized with a high-capacity four-track tensioner alongside MDL’s flagship Reel Drive System.

Underscoring the company’s commitment to the region, MDL has recently opened an office in Singapore to support its growing client base in APAC.

The new entity is led by Bernice Tan, MDL Regional Manager- APAC, responsible for business development and project delivery across the Eastern Hemisphere.

Singapore national, Tan brings over 15 years’ experience of the energy sector in Asia across diverse supply chain roles, including business development, sales and commercial.

“With years of experience in marketing flex-lay equipment and services across the APAC region, I am excited to further my career with MDL, a company that truly aligns with my values.

“MDL’s expansion into Asia marks an important step in our ability to fully support our key accounts on a global scale. With equipment based in Singapore, we are now well-positioned to deliver faster, more efficient support to clients across the region.

“My focus will be on working closely with clients - many of whom I’ve had the privilege of knowing for years - as we extend our best expertise and service to this dynamic part of the world, where the demand and anticipation for MDL’s presence has been long awaited,” Tan said.

Related News

(Credit: Ocean Geophysics)

Ocean Geophysics Teams Up for EdgeTech on Seabed Data Processing

Offshore energy industry suppliers Ocean Geophysics has partnered with EdgeTech, a specialist in underwater technology solutions…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Gets Seismic Job for Indian Oil Firm

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a seven-month streamer contract by Oil India, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.The…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Kicks Off Second Phase of Equatorial Margin Survey off Brazil

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has started PAMA Phase II 3D multi-client survey in the Equatorial Margin area offshore…

Rendering of a 15MW floating offshore wind substructure SnapWind Float (Credit: SHI)

SHI’s 15MW Floating Wind Platform Gets Lloyd’s Register’s Blessing

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its new floating offshore wind turbine design…

(Credit: Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables Gets Subsea Interconnection Job in Greece

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has signed a turnkey contract with the Independent Power Transmission…

“2 Days, 50 Ports”: New Wave Media Acquires Port of the Future Conference & Exhibition

New Wave Media, a leading B2B media company serving the global maritime, offshore energy, subsea and logistics sectors, acquired…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

WWII Shipwrecks mapped with Sonar Precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news