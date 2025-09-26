Friday, September 26, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 26, 2025

Equinor, Partners Bolster Åsgard Production with Subsea Compressors Upgrade

The Åsgard B platform in the Norwegian Sea (Credit: Gudmund Nymoen / Equinor)

The Åsgard B platform in the Norwegian Sea (Credit: Gudmund Nymoen / Equinor)

Equinor and partners in Åsgard and Mikkel licenses have started the second phase of Åsgard subsea compression in the Norwegian Sea, with the aim to maintain production from the field by increasing the pressure in the pipelines between the wells and the Åsgard B platform.

The first plan for development and operation (PDO) of Åsgard was approved in 1996. The field came on stream with Åsgard A in 1999 and Åsgard B in 2000. In 2012, the PDO for Åsgard subsea compression was approved by the authorities, and the first phase of Åsgard subsea compression came on stream in 2015.

This was the world's first facility for gas compression on the seabed and the result of extensive technological development.

The plans described that there would be a need for increased pressure in the long term to compensate for the pressure drop in the reservoirs. The first compressor module in phase two was replaced in 2023, now the second and final module has been installed, at a depth of 270 meters.

With a total weight of 5100 tons, a footprint of 3300 m2 and towering 26 meters above the seabed, it is the largest subsea processing plant ever installed.

The ÅSC station, located in 270 meters of water on the Midgard field (Credit: Equinor)

The station consists of two identical compressor trains operating in parallel, each powered by a compressor with an electric motor capacity of 11.5 MW.

A complete spare train is available in Kristiansund, which makes it possible to quickly replace parts if problems occur. The system is modular, with a number of key components from the old compression modules overhauled and reused in the new modules.

Combined for both phases, the recovery rate from the Mikkel and Midgard fields will increase to 90% due to the compressor plant. This amounts to an additional 306 million barrels of oil equivalent from the fields.

The Åsgard licence is operated by Equinor, which holds 35.01%, alongside Petoro with 34.53%, Vår Energi with 22.65% and TotalEnergies EP Norge with 7.81% stakes. The nearby Mikkel license is also operated by Equinor with a 43.97% stake, together with Vår Energi with 48.38% and Repsol Norge with 7.65% interests.

“In this project, Equinor, together with partners and suppliers, has further developed and qualified the next generation of compressor modules. The technology allows us to recover more gas from producing fields. Good resource utilization is important to maintain high and stable production from the Norwegian continental shelf," said Trond Bokn, Equinor's senior vice president for project development.

Related News

(Credit: Kongsberg Discovery)

Aker Solutions, Kongsberg Discovery Partner on Offshore Drone Detection

Aker Solutions and Kongsberg Discovery have teamed up to deploy a drone detection system aimed at protecting offshore infrastructure…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Oil Firms Urge Brazil to Review Subsea7 - Saipem Merger

Exxon Mobil, Brazilian state-run Petrobras and oil services provider TechnipFMC petitioned the country's antitrust regulator…

(Credit: EIB)

EIB Backs French Cable Maker with $290M Investment

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided $293.4 million (€250 million) in financing to French cable maker and services…

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS Wrap Up OBN Survey in Gulf of America

French seismic firm Viridien, in collaboration with Norway’s TGS, has completed the acquisition of the Laconia Phase III…

(Credit: Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables Gets Subsea Interconnection Job in Greece

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has signed a turnkey contract with the Independent Power Transmission…

(Credit: Vallourec)

French Firm Bags $1B Offshore Pipe Order from Petrobras

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a major contract by Petrobras for the supply of Oil Country Tubular…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigation Transformation
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news