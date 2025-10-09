Thursday, October 9, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 9, 2025

Jan De Nul to Install Export Cables at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Jan De Nul)

(Credit: Jan De Nul)

Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul has signed a contract with Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) for the installation of export cables on the Taiwanese offshore wind farm Formosa 4.

To bring the green energy ashore, Jan De Nul will transport, install and protect 60 kilometers of subsea cables.

According to the company, it was also selected as the preferred contractor for export cables on SRE’s wind farm Formosa 6, located 55 kilometers southwest of Formosa 4.

Situated 20 kilometers off Miaoli County’s coast, Formosa 4 will feature 35 turbines with a total capacity of 495MW, capable of providing green energy to about half a million households.

To bring this energy ashore, Jan De Nul will transport, install and protect 60 kilometres of subsea HVAC cables. The works will start in 2026 and continue in 2027. The company will deploy its cable-laying vessel Willem de Vlamingh.

 “With this new contract for Formosa 4 and our appointment as preferred contractor for Formosa 6, we continue our journey in Taiwan. And there is more. We are currently installing cables for the Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farms, and we are preparing the installation of export cables for Fengmiao 1 in 2026. This provides us with a continuous project portfolio outlook in Taiwan through 2028,” said Wouter Vermeersch, Director Subsea Cables Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul.

Related News

Illustration / 3D image of the next-generation rock installation vessel Jan De Nul ordered, showing the vessel installing rock on top of a subsea energy cable (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Supply Rock Laying System for Jan de Nul’s Vessel

Remazel, a company of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a contract with Jan De Nul for the supply of mission-critical equipment…

(Credit: SeaThor)

SeaThor Starts Testing Dynamic Cable Protection System for Floating Wind

Engineering firm SeaThor has started testing its dynamic cable protection system CableSpring, designed for subsea cables…

(Credit: ACUA Ocean)

ESA, UK Space Agency Back ACUA Ocean’s Subsea Inspection Robotics System

ACUA Ocean has secured a European Space Agency (ESA) contract, supported by the UK Space Agency, to further advance its ‘nested…

AKOFS Offshore Inks $246M Vessel Deal with Petrobras

Norway-based subsea well intervention and installation services company AKOFS Offshore has signed a firm contract with Petrobras…

(Credit: Screenshot / Video by Smulders)

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders Yard (Video)

The first of the two planned offshore substations for Skyborn Renewables’ 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm has been moved…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Greek Firm Nets Cabling Job at East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has secured a contract from Seaway7 for the supply of 66kV submarine…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Chirps, Clicks, and Neural Nets: Securing Underwater Operations With LPI/LPD ACOMMS
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Hydrographic Surveyor / Technician

● Gibraltar, Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news