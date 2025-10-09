Jan De Nul to Install Export Cables at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul has signed a contract with Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) for the installation of export cables on the Taiwanese offshore wind farm Formosa 4.

To bring the green energy ashore, Jan De Nul will transport, install and protect 60 kilometers of subsea cables.

According to the company, it was also selected as the preferred contractor for export cables on SRE’s wind farm Formosa 6, located 55 kilometers southwest of Formosa 4.

Situated 20 kilometers off Miaoli County’s coast, Formosa 4 will feature 35 turbines with a total capacity of 495MW, capable of providing green energy to about half a million households.

To bring this energy ashore, Jan De Nul will transport, install and protect 60 kilometres of subsea HVAC cables. The works will start in 2026 and continue in 2027. The company will deploy its cable-laying vessel Willem de Vlamingh.

“With this new contract for Formosa 4 and our appointment as preferred contractor for Formosa 6, we continue our journey in Taiwan. And there is more. We are currently installing cables for the Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farms, and we are preparing the installation of export cables for Fengmiao 1 in 2026. This provides us with a continuous project portfolio outlook in Taiwan through 2028,” said Wouter Vermeersch, Director Subsea Cables Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul.