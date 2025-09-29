Baker Hughes to Supply Up to 50 Subsea Trees for Petrobras' Brazil Fields

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has secured a contract from Petrobras to supply up to 50 subsea tree systems and associated services to support offshore oil and gas production across multiple fields in Brazil.

The modern subsea systems will enhance recovery in established fields including Albacora, Jubarte and Barracuda-Caratinga. They will also be deployed in more recent pre-salt developments, including the Mero and Buzios fields, to optimize production in new wells.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will manufacture Petrobras’ pre-salt standard subsea trees, as well as subsea distribution units, in-line tees and vertical connection systems, to enable safe, reliable and efficient production on the seafloor.

In addition, topside control cabinets will provide monitoring and control of subsea equipment from floating production storage and offloading vessels.

The project will start procurement and manufacturing in the third quarter of 2025.

“Baker Hughes has a history of innovation and operational excellence throughout our decades of collaboration with Petrobras.

“This agreement opens new opportunities to accelerate growth in Brazil’s offshore energy sector, and we look forward to helping Petrobras efficiently and responsibly develop the hydrocarbon resources that power Latin America,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment, Baker Hughes.