Friday, December 19, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 19, 2025

Saipem Gets DNV Certification for Offshore Asset Lifecycle Management

(Credit: Saipem)

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem has obtained ISO 55001:2024 certification, the international standard for asset lifecycle management, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards operational excellence and offshore sustainability.

The certification, issued by DNV, confirms Saipem’s Asset Management system compliance with the most advanced requirements, covering all operational phases - design, procurement, installation, commissioning, maintenance and decommissioning, ensuring a robust and effective “Asset Integrity” framework.

The certification applies to Saipem’s entire offshore asset portfolio, including construction vessels, drilling ships and platforms, floating production and storage units, as well as related onboard equipment – such as pipe-handling systems, cranes, mobile equipment and ROVs – and support activities at logistics bases and offices.

The audit confirmed the strength of Saipem’s asset management processes and their high level of control, thanks to a system that ensures real-time monitoring of safety barriers and operations, supported by indicators to prevent any risk of major incidents, according to the company.

“DNV’s certification demonstrates the consistency of Saipem’s organizational model with the group’s geographical and operational complexity and reaffirms the company’s ongoing commitment to efficiency, safety and sustainability in asset management, strengthening Saipem’s role as a reliable partner for clients and stakeholders,” Saipem said.

Related News

(Credit: Tekmar Group)

Tekmar Secures Over $9M Offshore Wind Cable Protection Deal

Asset protection technology and offshore energy services provider Tekmar Group has signed a contract worth over $9 million…

© Inna / Adobe Stock

Ocean Geophysics, HighTide Team Up for Offshore Data Processing

Offshore wind industry suppliers Ocean Geophysics and HighTide have entered into a joint venture aimed at combining their seabed data processing…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Answers Chevron’s Call for Work at Gas Field off Australia

Subsea7 has secured a contract from Chevron Australia for subsea installation work on the Gorgon Stage 3 (GS3) project, offshore Australia.Subsea7’s s

(Credit: TenneT)

GE Vernova, Seatrium Ink TenneT Deal for 2.2GW North Sea Grid Link

A consortium of GE Vernova and Singapore’s Seatrium has secured a major contract from Dutch-German grid operator TenneT to…

© Orbital Marine Power

Orbital Marine Power Secures $9.31m Investment

Orbital Marine Power Ltd, operator of the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, has secured a multi-million dollar investment…

(Credit: Miros)

Miros, Marine Tech Agree to Develop Next-Gen Marine Sensing Systems

Miros and Marine Technologies (MT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on integrating advanced…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Gavia AUV: Modular Autonomy for Global Naval Defense
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news