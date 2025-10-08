Wednesday, October 8, 2025
 
October 8, 2025

SeaThor Starts Testing Dynamic Cable Protection System for Floating Wind

(Credit: SeaThor)

(Credit: SeaThor)

Engineering firm SeaThor has started testing its dynamic cable protection system CableSpring, designed for subsea cables that connect floating offshore wind turbines to the grid, at Falmouth Harbour’s test site for offshore renewables FaBTest.

CableSpring is a new integrated buoyancy and cable protection system patented by SeaThor for dynamic cable configurations in floating offshore wind, designed to enhance the durability of cables in challenging shallow waters and energetic wave conditions.

The testing phase of CableSpring’s research and development is being supported by the University of Exeter, whose team is providing advanced hydrodynamic modelling to simulate how the system behaves in ocean conditions, managing also the marine licensing procedure.

The system is being trialed at FaBTest, a 1.5km area of seabed 4.5 km off land in Falmouth Bay which has been leased by the Harbour from the Crown Estate to allow real-world testing of devices related to renewable energy and associated equipment.

“Following extensive design and laboratory testing, it has been great to see CableSpring at FaBTest - which provides the ideal location for real-world sea trials. Excellent port facilities and local expertise provide the best support for research and testing,” said Andy Simmonds from SeaThor.

