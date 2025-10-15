Wednesday, October 15, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 15, 2025

DeepOcean Charters Glomar Vessel to Expand O&G, Offshore Wind Services

(Credit: DeepOcean)

(Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has expanded its service offering to the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries by entering into a time charter agreement for the multipurpose support vessel Glomar Supporter.

Chartered from Glomar Offshore, the Glomar Supporter vessel will join DeepOcean’s fleet in January 2026 with its first operations planned in Europe

DeepOcean will utilise the Glomar Supporter to enhance its offering in survey, inspection and light IMR (inspection, maintenance and repair) markets to developers and operators of offshore wind farms and in the oil and gas sector.

“We already have a large fleet of offshore vessels, but we have actively been looking for smaller vessels that can provide an even more cost-effective offering, particularly in the offshore renewables space. We decided to seize the opportunity when we heard that the Glomar Supporter became available,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

Built in 2009, the Glomar Supporter underwent an extensive rebuild and refurbishment in 2021.

The 60-meter vessel is equipped with DP2 station keeping capabilities, a carrying capacity of around 1,395 tonnes DWT and a combined deck space of 497 square metres.

Additionally, the vessel features a main stern A-frame for the deployment and towing of multiple sensor types, including seismic equipment. The vessel also features a number of survey sensors and additional technologies, including multibeam echo sounders (MBE).

It has a dedicated launch area for geotechnical equipment and a mezzanine deck configured for a launch and recovery system (LARS), suitable for work-class ROV operations.

DeepOcean will mobilize one of its work-class ROVs (WROV) on the vessel. In addition, the company will consider mobilizing an observation-class ROV (OROV).

“Survey, inspection and IMR work are growing segments of the offshore market. We look forward to providing our clients with this additional vessel capacity and service offering in this market,” added Robin Mawhinney, Managing Director of DeepOcean UK.

Related News

(Credit: Seatools)

Seatools to Equip Jan De Nul’s New Subsea Vessel with Fall Pipe ROV

Subsea technology company Seatools has been awarded a contract by Jan De Nul for the design and delivery of a Fall Pipe ROV…

Illustration (Credit: TDI-Brooks)

United Oil & Gas Signs Up TDI-Brooks for Survey Offshore Jamaica

United Oil & Gas has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TDI-Brooks to secure a specialist survey…

Illustration / 3D image of the next-generation rock installation vessel Jan De Nul ordered, showing the vessel installing rock on top of a subsea energy cable (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Supply Rock Laying System for Jan de Nul’s Vessel

Remazel, a company of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a contract with Jan De Nul for the supply of mission-critical equipment…

(Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul to Install Export Cables at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul has signed a contract with Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) for the installation of export…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Greek Firm Nets Cabling Job at East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has secured a contract from Seaway7 for the supply of 66kV submarine…

(Credit: Saipem)

Guyana’s First: Saipem Builds Complex Subsea Structure for ExxonMobil’s Uaru Field

Saipem has completed the first complex subsea structure ever built in Guyana, set for deployment at ExxonMobil’s Uaru field…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigation Transformation
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Hydrographic Surveyor / Technician

● Gibraltar, Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news