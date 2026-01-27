Tuesday, January 27, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 27, 2026

TGS Bags Second OBN Contract in Europe

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

TGS, a provider of energy data and intelligence, has secured an additional ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe.

The company's node-on-a-rope crew will mobilize in mid-summer, with the project expected to run for approximately 30 days.

The name of the client or the value of the contract has not been disclosed.

To remind, TGS secured first OBN contract in Europe for 2026 back in December 2025.

"We are very pleased to secure further OBN work for the 2026 Europe season. We are now building an acquisition campaign in the region that we expect will grow further.

“The award is from a valued repeat customer who recognizes the strength of our OBN technology, our proven track record and our ability to deliver high-quality 4D data on time, providing critical insights that help the customer optimize oil and gas production,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Related News

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Wraps Up Work at US Offshore Wind Project

Global ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed trenching and survey operations on inter-array cables for a U.S. offshore…

Greenland’s rocky shore. Mathilde Cureau | Unsplash

New Study Reveals How Greenland’s Seaweed Stores Carbon in the Deep Ocean

An interdisciplinary study confirms, for the first time, the oceanographic pathways that transport floating macroalgae from…

Quantum EV ROV (Credit: SMD)

SMD Clears Electric Work-Class ROV for Deployment with Jan de Nul

Subsea technology and services company SMD has completed site acceptance testing of its electric work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV)…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

ExxonMobil Enlists Shearwater for 3D Seismic Survey in South America

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract for a large 3D seismic acquisition program for…

Bob Nouh (Credit: PXGEO)

PXGEO Appoints New Technical and Operations Chiefs

Marine seismic company PXGEO has appointed two senior executives to strengthen its leadership team and support operational…

KOIL Energy Subsea Distribution System (Credit: KOIL Energy)

KOIL Energy to Deliver Subsea Distribution System for US Oil Firm

U.S subsea equipment and services provider for oil and gas sector KOIL Energy has secured a contract to supply a subsea distribution…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

MBARI Sets Sail Aboard a New Research Vessel
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Training Ship Lone Star State-Job Opportunities
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news