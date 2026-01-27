TGS Bags Second OBN Contract in Europe

TGS, a provider of energy data and intelligence, has secured an additional ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe.

The company's node-on-a-rope crew will mobilize in mid-summer, with the project expected to run for approximately 30 days.

The name of the client or the value of the contract has not been disclosed.

To remind, TGS secured first OBN contract in Europe for 2026 back in December 2025.

"We are very pleased to secure further OBN work for the 2026 Europe season. We are now building an acquisition campaign in the region that we expect will grow further.

“The award is from a valued repeat customer who recognizes the strength of our OBN technology, our proven track record and our ability to deliver high-quality 4D data on time, providing critical insights that help the customer optimize oil and gas production,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.