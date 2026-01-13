Tuesday, January 13, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 13, 2026

Viridien Gets On Board Integrated Multi-Client Data Project off Malta

(Credit: Viridien)

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien has signed an agreement with the Government of Malta to invest in an integrated multi-client dataset for the country’s offshore area.

By revitalizing existing seismic and well data, this project will advance the understanding and promotion of Malta’s offshore petroleum potential in the Central Mediterranean.

Through this agreement, Viridien will deploy its high-end imaging technologies and advanced workflows to significantly enhance data quality and subsurface insight.

A regional geological study, based on this newly integrated dataset, will also provide a much clearer view of the petroleum systems and prospectivity of Malta’s offshore acreage, supporting future licensing activity and more informed investment decisions.

The initiative marks a strategic expansion of Viridien’s Earth Data offering in the Mediterranean, one of the world’s most active offshore exploration frontiers.

“This agreement underscores our strategy of investing in high-impact, partnered projects that drive new exploration and future energy supply. Malta’s favorable geology and strategic location offer an exciting opportunity for E&P companies looking to capture emerging oil and gas potential in the Mediterranean,” said Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.

Related News

Illustration (Credit: 4Subsea)

DeepStar Enlists 4Subsea for Polyester Mooring Line Monitoring Task

4Subsea, a provider of tech solutions for the offshore energy industry, has been awarded a project under the DeepStar consortium…

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Inks $150M ROV Support Vessel Contract with Petrobras

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has secured a new four-year contract with Petrobras for the remotely operated support…

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Bags Two Deals in Asia-Pacific Region

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and subsea services provider DOF Group has secured two contracts for its vessels and services…

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Gets DNV Certification for Offshore Asset Lifecycle Management

Saipem has obtained ISO 55001:2024 certification, the international standard for asset lifecycle management, marking a significant…

(Credit: Tekmar Group)

Tekmar Secures Over $9M Offshore Wind Cable Protection Deal

Asset protection technology and offshore energy services provider Tekmar Group has signed a contract worth over $9 million…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Answers Chevron’s Call for Work at Gas Field off Australia

Subsea7 has secured a contract from Chevron Australia for subsea installation work on the Gorgon Stage 3 (GS3) project, offshore Australia.Subsea7’s s

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Oceans Apart: Ice Moon Exploration Will Mirror Terrestrial Subsea Ops
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news