 
New Wave Media

January 16, 2026

Eco Wave Power Moves Forward with 1MW Porto Wave Energy Project

Illustration of Eco Wave Power's upcoming project in Portugal (Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Illustration of Eco Wave Power's upcoming project in Portugal (Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power has completed a key technical assessment and submitted its execution plan for a 1 MW wave energy project in Portugal’s Porto, as the company moves the project from planning toward construction.

The company said a wave and loads assessment for the Barra do Douro breakwater was completed in cooperation with Netherlands-based consultancy MetOcean Consult, confirming favorable wave conditions for Eco Wave Power’s latest generation of floaters.

The assessment supports engineering and design optimization for the Porto installation, which will be the first megawatt-scale project developed under Eco Wave Power’s 20 MW concession agreement with port authority Administração dos Portos do Douro, Leixões e Viana do Castelo.

Eco Wave Power also said it submitted its full execution plan to the port authority on January 8, 2026, following the completion of internal engineering reviews. The submission marks a transition toward the construction phase, with further engagement with the authority expected in the coming weeks to finalize schedules.

“Accurate metocean data are essential for the safe and efficient development of marine renewable energy projects. Our analysis of the Barra do Douro breakwater shows wave- and wave loading conditions that are well suited to Eco Wave Power's latest floater design, providing a solid technical foundation for the project as it advances toward execution,” said Marco Westra, managing director of MetOcean Consult.

The planned 1 MW wave energy station in Porto has already met several development milestones, including payment of half of the grid connection fee and formal acceptance of grid connection conditions with E-REDES, Portugal’s electricity distribution system operator.

The company said the project is aligned with a tentative grid connection target in 2026, subject to final regulatory approvals.

The installation will be located within an existing breakwater structure known as The Gallery and is designed to integrate wave energy conversion equipment into Portugal’s renewable electricity mix.

Related News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Embarks on OBN Multi-Client Survey in Gulf of America

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has embarked on next-generation multi-client long-offset Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) acquisition campaign…

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien Gets On Board Integrated Multi-Client Data Project off Malta

Viridien has signed an agreement with the Government of Malta to invest in an integrated multi-client dataset for the country’s…

Viridien’s Malaysia multi-client reimaging program (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien Kicks Off Multi-Client Reimaging Program off Malaysia

French seismic firm Viridien has announced a new basin-scale reimaging program within the hydrocarbon-prolific Balingian-Luconia-Baram basins…

(Credit: Nexans)

Nexans Sets Record with Deepest-Ever HVDC Subsea Cable Installation

French cable maker Nexans has set a new world record in the subsea power cable industry after installing a 500 kV high-voltage…

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Inks $150M ROV Support Vessel Contract with Petrobras

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has secured a new four-year contract with Petrobras for the remotely operated support…

SW Duchess (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Set to Start Multi-Client Survey Offshore Nigeria

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has finalized the preparations for the upcoming start of a new multi…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Oceans Apart: Ice Moon Exploration Will Mirror Terrestrial Subsea Ops
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news