KOIL Energy to Deliver Subsea Distribution System for US Oil Firm

U.S subsea equipment and services provider for oil and gas sector KOIL Energy has secured a contract to supply a subsea distribution system for a deepwater project in the Gulf of America.

KOIL Energy will manufacture the subsea umbilical termination assemblies (SUTAs), hydraulic distribution manifolds (HDMs), steel tube flying leads (STFLs), mudmat structures, and ancillary hardware for a subsea tieback project.

The company’s service team will integrate and test the system, incorporating its manufactured equipment alongside equipment from other leading subsea suppliers. This system will tie back to an existing subsea field and control additional subsea assets such as pipeline end manifold (PLEMs) and trees.

"This contract underscores our team’s success in delivering innovative, integrated solutions. Our growth strategy is driven by a continued focus on delivering not only exceptional equipment but also integrated system solutions that create greater value for our customers,” said Erik Wiik, CEO of KOIL Energy.

The scope of work for this project includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, assembly, integration, and testing. The project will be carried out at KOIL Energy’s manufacturing facility in Texas.

Final delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. An option for offshore installation services is included, the company added.