China’s Ming Yang Unveils Plans for 50MW Ultra-Large Floating Wind Turbine

Ming Yang's 16.6MW OceanX floating wind platform (Credit: Ming Yang Smart Energy)

China’s Ming Yang Smart Energy has officially announced its new medium-speed, compact semi-direct drive product line, and the OceanX platform’s 50 MW ultra-large floating wind turbine, pushing the global single-unit capacity record to a new high.

The breakthrough capacity is made possible by the innovative Y-series platform architecture - a dual-rotor configuration in which two 25 MW powertrain modules are linked on a V-shaped tower structure to form a single machine.

Mounted on a floating foundation engineered for waters deeper than 40 meters, the turbine will offer proven typhoon resistance and opens an entirely new solution for tapping deep-sea wind resources.

As the global leader in semi-direct drive technology, Ming Yang also introduced its next-generation medium-speed compact drive (MCD) product family, ushering wind power into an age that is ‘more reliable, more efficient, more grid-friendly, more economical and more intelligent’.

According to the company, the highly integrated design will reduce part count, shorten nacelle length and lower major-component failure rates, cutting levelized cost of energy across the full life cycle. It will be backed by a physics-plus-AI smart wind-farm platform, and able to predict faults in advance, sense operations holographically and act before issues arise.

The MCD technology covers the complete onshore and offshore product spectrum, the company noted.

“Going forward, Ming Yang Smart Energy will stay committed to innovation-led, technology-first principles, joining hands with global partners to drive continuous evolution in wind technology and contribute ever greater Ming Yang strength to a zero-carbon future,” the company said in a statement.

To remind, in 2024, Mingyang Smart Energy put into operation what’s said to be the world’s largest single capacity floating wind platform, rated at 16.6 MW, at Qingzhou IV offshore wind farm in South China Sea.

WWII Shipwrecks mapped with Sonar Precision
