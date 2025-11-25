Tuesday, November 25, 2025
 
New Wave Media

November 25, 2025

PacWave Inks ‘Historic’ US Wave Power Purchase Deal

(Credit: PacWave)

(Credit: PacWave)

PacWave, administered by Oregon State University, has signed a power purchase agreement with the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), paving the way for wave-generated electricity to be supplied to the U.S. grid for the first time.

The agreement marks a major step for CalWave, which will deploy its xWave technology at the PacWave test site. The company said the project represents its move from research and development into commercial operations after previously exporting power only to a microgrid at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography during a 2021–22 open-ocean deployment.

The five-year agreement, running from 2026 to 2030, enables BPA to purchase up to 20 MW of energy per hour from OSU. PacWave’s offshore test site does not always operate at full capacity, but the arrangement provides a market-based commercial framework for up to 20 MW of power. Central Lincoln PUD will deliver grid connection services through the Utility Connection & Monitoring Facility between Seal Rock and Waldport.

CalWave said the PPA signals early commercial demand for wave-energy technology at a time when much of the sector remains focused on cost reduction. The company’s prior San Diego deployment operated 67% longer than planned with no downtime and no performance decline.

Construction of the grid-connected PacWave site began in 2021, including the installation of four subsea export cables linking the onshore facility to a test area seven miles off the central Oregon coast. Each cable is rated at 5 MW and serves one of four test berths, allowing multiple developers to operate simultaneously. PacWave can supply up to 20 MW of power, enough to serve roughly 10,000 homes.

The project has been supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, Oregon State University and the Pacific Marine Energy Center (PMEC), as the wave energy sector works toward commercial scale and investment readiness.

Related News

(Credit: Smulders)

Jasmund Substation Nears Baltic Sea Installation After Topside and Jacket Load-Out

The Jasmund offshore substation project for German grid operator 50Hertz, being delivered by HIS consortium, has reached…

(Credit: Seaturns)

Seaturns Advances Full-Scale Wave Energy Trials in France

French wave energy startup Seaturns has started preparations for Phase II of its full-scale sea trials at an operational…

(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Ørsted)

Ørsted to License Low-Noise Monopile Installation Tech, Inks Deal with Luxcara

Ørsted has launched its new offshore installation technology platform, Osonic, after signing a preferred supplier agreement…

(Credit: PXGEO)

PXGEO Inks Two Seismic Acquisition Contracts with Petrobras off Brazil

Marine geophysical services company PXGEO has signed two significant contracts with Petrobras-led consortia, to deliver seismic…

(Credit: OPT)

OPT, Mythos AI Partner Up for Autonomous Maritime Systems Boost

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has partnered with Mythos AI to integrate advanced artificial intelligence autonomy software…

Webinar: Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence

Whether you're in offshore wind, grid operations, geotechnical engineering, or digital transformation, this session, in conjunction…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news