 
New Wave Media

November 7, 2025

Keel is Laid for Spanish Navy’s New Diver Support Vessel

© Freire Shipyard

© Freire Shipyard

Freire Shipyard held in Vigo the keel-laying ceremony for the new Diver Support Vessel (NC 739) for the Spanish Navy. Delivery is scheduled for November 2026.

The Diver Support Vessel (EAB) will be a specialized platform designed to assist the Navy’s Diving School (EMB) in the training of all diving disciplines. To this end, the new unit will be equipped with systems such as DP-2 dynamic positioning, a hyperbaric chamber and a wet bell, enabling it to carry out deep diving operations and underwater interventions at depths of up to 90 meters.

The incorporation of the EAB will enable the Navy’s Diving School (EMB) to carry out its duties more effectively, helping the Spanish Navy to maintain its leading position as a national and international reference in diving training.

Related News

(Credit: Pharos Offshore Group)

Pharos Offshore Expands Subsea Trenching Fleet with New Unit

Pharos Offshore Group has expanded its subsea trenching fleet with the acquisition of the 620-horsepower UTV620 jet trencher…

© North Atlantic right whale “Lasagna” (Catalog #3550) is named for his wavy fluke blades that look like a lasagna noodle. CREDIT: New England Aquarium and Canadian Whale Institute, taken under DFO Canada SARA permit

Scientists Unveil New Names for 18 North Atlantic Right Whales

Scientists at the New England Aquarium are unveiling a new slate of named North Atlantic right whales, an annual tradition…

Map of USO reports of the U.S. East Coast. © Enigma

UFO App Logs Mysterious Underwater Sightings

Enigma, a popular UFO reporting app, monitors unusual aerial activity. However, they also receive reports of objects emerging…

OTEC unit prototype (Credit: Global OTEC)

EU-Backed Project Deploys OTEC Demonstration Unit off Canary Islands

A new storm-resistant ocean energy prototype has been installed off the coast of Gran Canaria, developed under the EU’s Horizon…

Photo credit: Dr Christopher Baker

Microscopic Wave Machine Mimics Ocean Waves

Researchers from Australia’s University of Queensland have made a microscopic “ocean” on a silicon chip to miniaturise the…

Fremantle 01 USV offshore in Western Australia. Source: Greenroom Robotics

Down Under

As an island nation, Australia has one of the largest marine jurisdictions in the world and is responsible for around 4% of the world’s oceans.

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Underwater Conversations: The Next Wave in Hydrographic Communications for Renewable Energy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Automation Technician

● TESS

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news