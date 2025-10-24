 
October 24, 2025

Japanese Firms Join Forces to Mass-Produce Smalls USVs for Maritime Ops

USV at Sea (Credit: OC)

NYK’s Group company Keihin Dock has signed a joint demonstration agreement with Oceanic Constellations (OC), an ocean-tech startup, seeks to establish a mass-production system for small unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).

The move aims to accelerate the development of innovative solutions to tackle industry-wide marine challenges in Japan.

OC plans to implement a world-first approach to consistent ocean monitoring by deploying multiple USVs equipped with sensors and communication networks through an initiative dubbed ‘Oceanic Constellations’.

Creating a reliable mass-production system for small USVs is central to realizing this advanced ocean infrastructure, which enables ocean surveillance, data collection, communication capability, and more.

As the only shipyard in the NYK Group, Keihin Dock has led research and development for next-generation, environment-friendly vessels.

Past achievements include constructing the world’s first commercial ammonia-fueled vessel, Sakigake, and other future-ready ship designs. By combining Keihin Dock’s proven shipbuilding and repair expertise with OC’s digital engineering capabilities, the collaboration aims to deliver Japan’s first USV mass-production system, paving the way for real-world applications.

In June of this year, NYK and OC signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on NYK’s offshore reusable rocket recovery system, further strengthening this strategic relationship.

“Newly built USVs are expected to contribute to not only supporting solutions for marine environmental challenges but also NYK’s offshore reusable rocket recovery system.

“By drawing on the NYK Group’s extensive capabilities that range from small- and medium-sized shipbuilding to the space business, and by enhancing the partnership with OC, the group aims to co-create new solutions for various maritime issues and drive technological innovation across ocean and space domains,” the company said.

