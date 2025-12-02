Wednesday, December 3, 2025
 
All-Electric Foiling USV Undergoing Sea Trials

Source: MGI Engineering

MGI Engineering has introduced SeaGlide, an autonomous, all-electric foiling uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) designed for low-signature defence missions and short-range maritime logistics.

The vessel carries up to 200kg over around 150km on electric power alone, cruising at 25 knots. Its foiling hull and advanced composites enable fast, agile, hard-to-detect performance with stable operation in variable sea states.

SeaGlide is intended for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance as well as payload deployment, tactical logistics and communications relay in littoral and offshore environments, as well as zero-emission last-mile maritime delivery on inter-island and coastal routes.

Now in sea trials in UK waters, SeaGlide will be offered in 4-, 5-, and 6-meter variants.

