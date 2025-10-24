 
UFO App Logs Mysterious Underwater Sightings

Map of USO reports of the U.S. East Coast. © Enigma

Enigma, a popular UFO reporting app, monitors unusual aerial activity. However, they also receive reports of objects emerging from bodies of water or traveling underwater. Enigma has recently released a collection that serves as a repository for these reports and includes a history of anomalous underwater reports and statistics on the reports they have received.

Unidentified Submersible Objects (USOs) refer to any object or phenomenon detected underwater that cannot be immediately identified or explained. The term is similar to UFO/UAP but applies specifically to subsurface or underwater contexts. From medieval chronicles to present-day Navy radar logs, witnesses have reported observations both with the naked eye and through sensors like sonar. They are often described as moving at extraordinary speeds, taking sudden changes of direction with impossible precision, and transitioning between water and air without leaving a ripple —“transmedium” capabilities.

USO reports go back to the 11th century when witnesses in England reported seeing a fiery object that “revolved, ascended on high, and then descended into the sea,” repeatedly reappearing off the Northumberland coast.

In a famous report from 1825, English naturalist Andrew Bloxam, sailing on the HMS Blonde, witnessed a red, luminous orb rising from the sea. He wrote that it was “the color of a red-hot [cannon] shot” and bright enough that “a pin might be picked up on deck.” The orb rose and fell twice before vanishing from sight. 

Reports continue to this day. Veteran Navy sonar operator Aaron Amick has noted that unusual “fast mover” contacts occasionally appear on sonar, but they are “so quick that you can’t measure the speed." 

In his November 2024 testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Former Naval Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet made it clear that he sees these objects and incidents as a serious national security risk. 

Of the reports Enigma has collected, two include mysterious lights moving below the ocean’s surface captured on phone cameras, and seafarers reporting objects coming up from the deep.

The most striking video is of two mysterious underwater lights captured from a boat.

Enigma #303093 - 2023 Jun 11 • Fort Lauderdale, Florida. © Engima

As of August 2025, the Enigma app has logged over 9,000 U.S. sightings within 10 miles of shorelines and major waterways. Approximately 1,500 of those reports specifically mention “water,” “ocean,” “lake,” or “beach” (≈17%), and roughly 500 of those occurred within 5 miles of a coastline (≈5.6% of the total). More than 150 reports describe objects hovering above or ascending into or descending from bodies of water. The U.S. states with the most USO reports are California (389) and Florida (306), which is not surprising, given their large coastal populations.

Map of USO reports of the U.S. West Coast. © Enigma

