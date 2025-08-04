 
August 4, 2025

Nortek Appoints New Executive Vice President

Bjørn Ladegård has been appointed Executive Vice President with responsibility for Nortek, part of the General Oceans Group. Ladegård comes from the position as VP Renewables Operations and Senior Project Manager at Nexans, where he has been responsible for US operations and European energy infrastructure projects. He assumed his new duties on Friday, August 1, 2025.

“Nortek is established as a leading global player within subsea technology. I could not hope for amore exciting challenge than working with the Nortek team to increase growth by building on the company’s technological excellence”, said Ladegård.

Ladegård replaces Jannicke Koch-Hagen who has been interim General Manager at Nortek in addition to her position as CFO since October 2024. She will now return to her CFO position.

“With Bjørn now taking over leadership of Nortek, I am confident that the company will continue to grow and remain at the forefront of acoustic Doppler technology and associated application areas. His international experience and leadership capabilities will benefit both Nortek and General Oceans. I would also like to thank Jannicke for taking charge and handling two demanding jobs in an excellent manner for almost a year”, said Atle Lohrmann, founder and President of General Oceans.

Post Resume
