TGS to Provide Tech Set to Optimize Northern Lights CCS Operations

Norwegian data and intelligence firm TGS has signed a collaboration agreement with Equinor, aimed at advancing the digitalization of carbon capture and storage (CCS) operations at Northern Lights project.

The agreement strengthens the ongoing cooperation with Equinor by integrating cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations.

Northern Lights will integrate TGS’ Prediktor Data Gateway into its digital system to enhance management of the full CO2 value chain, from the receiving terminal to permanent storage.

By delivering real-time data, the software enables more efficient operations and informed decision-making across the entire CCS process.

Its functionality supports critical areas such as simulation, capacity planning, CO2 tracking, emissions and financial reporting, permitting, compliance, trading, audits, and health and safety.

This allows Northern Lights to streamline workflows, reduce risk, and ensure regulatory alignment - ultimately creating greater transparency.

“We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Equinor to advance CCS. By leveraging our digital expertise, we’re proud to offer a comprehensive suite of tools and insights, from storage prospecting to subsurface mapping and monitoring, ensuring the success and safety of carbon storage facilities,” said Will Ashby, Executive Vice President of New Energy Solutions at TGS.

In March 2024, Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies made a $712.3 million final investment decision (FID) to progress phase two of the Northern Lights CCS development.

The decision was made after signing a commercial agreement with Stockholm Exergi to transport and store 900.000 tonnes of biogenic CO2 annually for 15 years.

Phase two of the development will increase the total injection capacity from 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year (Mtpa) to at least 5 Mtpa. The expansion through phase two builds on existing onshore and offshore infrastructure and includes additional onshore storage tanks, a new jetty, and additional injection wells.

This development phase is expected to be completed and ready for operation in the second half of 2028. Equinor will remain the technical service provider (TSP) for phase two, responsible for development, construction and operation on behalf of the partnership.