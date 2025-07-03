MeyGen Tidal Energy Tech Sets New Operational Record

SKF, which joined forces with Proteus Marine Renewables to deliver cutting-edge technology for MeyGen, announced the technology achieved a major breakthrough, having operated for over six years without the need for unplanned or disruptive maintenance.

The MeyGen project, which is the world’s largest tidal stream array operated by SAE Renewables, is located in Scotland’s Pentland Firth.

In operation since 2018, the SKF’ systems have operated continuously for over 6 years at 1.5MW without the need for unplanned or disruptive maintenance, proving the long-term reliability needed to verify the commercial viability of the emerging renewable energy sector, with the vast potential across the world.

Going forward, the intention is that SKF will supply the fully integrated 3MW power trains to Proteus, providing a holistic, plug-and-play solution, simplifying their supply chain efforts.

Helping to redefine the capability of renewable ocean energy systems, SKF will help provide a further minimum 59 MW addition to the current 6 MW pilot array at MeyGen, with ambitions to scale significantly in line with further investment and innovation through 2025 and beyond.

“For over a decade, MeyGen has been at the forefront of the tidal energy sector, pioneering the blueprint for utility-scale tidal stream arrays. The successful operation and performance of our existing turbines have proven the reliability of this technology and its potential as a predictable source of renewable energy. We are excited to collaborate with Proteus Marine Renewables with the support of SKF as we progress from a pilot project to full commercial deployment”, said Fraser Johnson, O&M Manager for the MeyGen tidal array.

“Tidal stream power offers a significant opportunity for the world to diversify its energy mix whilst reducing its carbon footprint, a key target for governments around the world. Abundant resources coupled with the predictability of tidal flows make it a viable and trusted technology which we are proud to be supporting at such a critical time for the world’s future energy strategy” added Thomas Fröst, President, Independent and Emerging Business at SKF.