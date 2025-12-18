Friday, December 19, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 18, 2025

2025: Fascinated with Subsea Discovery

Enigma #303093 - 2023 Jun 11 • Fort Lauderdale, Florida. © Engima

Enigma #303093 - 2023 Jun 11 • Fort Lauderdale, Florida. © Engima

Our fascination with the depths of the ocean revealed itself in some of our most-read stories of 2025.

What’s really down there? asked New Wave Media President Greg Trauthwein in his interview with Matt Grove, Regional Segment Manager Offshore at Seequent in September, in the most watched Offshore Engineer TV show.

Working underneath the world’s waters is a challenge in and of itself, a challenge exacerbated if an operator does not have a clear picture of the make-up of the seabed with insights on the potential traps that might await. Grove discussed the value of finding out for a broad swath of subsea industries, from offshore oil and gas to offshore renewables; dredging to subsea cabling; with emerging opportunities including carbon capture and storage.

The catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five people in 2023 maintained reader attention in 2025. The Titan vanished during a descent to the Titanic wreck on a tourist expedition, losing contact with its support ship. After a tense four-day search, its shattered remains were discovered strewn across the seabed 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the wreck.

It was a tragedy that could have been prevented, a US Coast Guard investigative board found in August, calling out the vessel’s safety culture and manager OceanGate's operational practices “critically flawed.” However, the Coast Guard in conjunction with multiple partners responded to the Titan distress notification with ingenuity and resourcefulness.

On January 13, 2025, an iceberg the size of Chicago, named A-84, broke away from one of the massive floating glaciers attached to the Antarctic Peninsula ice sheet, and a few days later an international team on board Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too) became the first to investigate an area that had previously been inaccessible.

The expedition was the first comprehensive and interdisciplinary study of the geology, physical oceanography, and biology beneath such a large area once covered by a floating ice shelf. The ice that calved was approximately 510 square kilometers (209 square miles), revealing an equivalent area of seafloor.

Using Schmidt Ocean Institute’s remotely operated vehicle, ROV SuBastian, the team observed the deep seafloor for eight days and found flourishing ecosystems at depths as great as 1,300 meters. Their observations include large corals and sponges supporting an array of animal life, including icefish, giant sea spiders, and octopus. The team was surprised by the significant biomass and biodiversity of the ecosystems and may have discovered several new species.

More mysterious is the recent release of reports of anomalous underwater objects by UFO reporting app Enigma. Unidentified submersible objects (USOs) refer to any object or phenomenon detected underwater that cannot be immediately identified or explained.

As of August 2025, the Enigma app had logged over 9,000 U.S. sightings within 10 miles of shorelines and major waterways. More than 150 reports describe objects hovering above or ascending into or descending from bodies of water. The U.S. states with the most USO reports are California (389) and Florida (306).

New Wave Media will keep you posted on subsea discoveries in 2026.

Related News

Figure 1. Ocean Networks Canada’s hydrophone and Dalhousie University’s Deep Acoustic Lander are used to monitor hydrothermal vents. Brendan Smith and his Ph.D. advisor, Prof. David Barclay, used hydrophones operated by Ocean Networks Canada in the Pacific Ocean and the European Multidisciplinary Seafloor and water column Observatory in the Atlantic Ocean to monitor two vents on the seafloor. Photo: Ocean Networks Canada

Battery Power Management and Control

The management of DC power is one of the basic challenges in designing an autonomous ocean lander. We can go pretty far down…

A shot of the Henry B. Smith, benefitting from Eliason’s drop-down system with the lights positioned away from the camera to reduce visual interference. Credit: Jerry Eliason

Imaging 100-Year-Old Shipwrecks Under 800 Feet of Water

Jerry Eliason, a lifelong shipwreck hunter from Cloquet, Minnesota, has become one of the most respected figures in the quest…

Credit: Oceanology International

Ocean Innovation and Technology Showcase Oceanology International 2026 Opens Registration

Visitors are invited to join the thousands of attendees from around the world uniting at the foremost ocean science, engineering…

Marine ecosystems can be highly susceptible to invasive species. Credit: Adobe Stock/wkproduction

SYRENE: An Underwater Embedded Artificial Intelligence Camera for Invasive Fauna Monitoring

Invasive species have a major impact on marine ecosystems by disrupting the natural balance and biodiversity. Introduced…

The HoverAir Aqua. Credit: HOVERAir

Hybrid Theory: Multi-Domain Unmanned Systems are Blurring Maritime Boundaries

[2031: Somewhere in the Luzon Strait] Under cover of darkness, an elite team of Navy SEALs reaches an uninhabited island and moves inland.

Image courtesy Colonel Rachael Hoagland

Hull Cleaning Robotics: Army Beats Navy – the Hegseth Way!

Sticking to legacy tactics won't beat China — adopt Secretary Hegseth's and the Army initiatives or surrender the edge.In a recent address…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Oceans Apart: Ice Moon Exploration Will Mirror Terrestrial Subsea Ops
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news