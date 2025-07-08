 
July 8, 2025

Fugro Finds Partners for New Subsea Assets Data and Monitoring Platform

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has formed a partnership with DTACT, a high-tech software company, and Ubotica, a specialist in AI-powered satellite intelligence, to develop a data fusion and intelligence platform for critical subsea infrastructure.

The solution will be designed to provide government organizations with the information needed to strengthen national security and safeguard critical underwater infrastructure.

Underwater pipelines, communication cables, and other subsea assets are essential to modern society, supporting global economies and daily life. Threats to this vital infrastructure can severely disrupt energy supply and connectivity.

To counter these growing risks, a unified platform combining multiple data sources will enable authorities to detect, identify, monitor and act on suspicious maritime activities, ensuring timely insights and intervention.

Fugro will provide comprehensive geo-data collected using its range of advanced autonomous solutions, including uncrewed surface vessels, underwater vehicles, and aerial drones, all managed through specialized remote operations.

Ubotica will provide near real-time satellite vessel tracking data using its AI-driven acquisition technologies. DTACT will then use its data fusion capabilities to combine Fugro’s geo-data and Ubotica’s satellite intelligence with countless other data streams, delivering a comprehensive intelligence picture for informed risk assessment and decision support.

“Fugro is committed to supporting safe and sustainable maritime operations. This partnership with DTACT and Ubotica allows us to integrate additional intelligence into our Geo-data, enabling information-driven operations for national security efforts,” said Ivar de Josselin de Jong, Director of Strategy and Government Relations for Fugro’s Maritime Security and Surveillance business.

 “Real-time intelligence is transformative for maritime situational awareness. The combined space-to-seabed surveillance and response capability that we are developing through this partnership is a game-changer.

“This integrated approach, bringing together our insights with Fugro and DTACT, creates enhanced maritime awareness and a near real-time response capability that will secure critical underwater infrastructure well into the future,” said Fintan Buckley, CEO of Ubotica.

