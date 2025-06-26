 
June 26, 2025

TotalEnergies Hires Shearwater for 3D Survey in Africa

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a 3D marine seismic acquisition contract by TotalEnergies in Sao Tome & Principe on the STP-02 Block.

The two-month exploration survey off the coast of Western Africa will start early in the third quarter of 2025 using the SW Empress, one of the world’s most capable 3D seismic vessels.

TotalEnergies entered the offshore exploration block STP02 in 2024 and operates the block on behalf of its partners, ANP-STP and Sonangol.

“This award marks the initiation of our extended collaboration with TotalEnergies, as it will be the first project after the recently announced seismic capacity agreement, which is an important strategic platform for both companies, providing Shearwater with long-term visibility on future demand, while also supporting TotalEnergies’ global exploration strategy with industry leading geophysical technology and assets,” said Irene Waage Basili, Shearwater CEO.

