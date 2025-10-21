Tuesday, October 21, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 21, 2025

Viridien to Shed More Light on Malaysia’s Offshore Oil and Gas Potential

The map of Langkasuka Integrated Basin Study, covering underexplored offshore area (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

The map of Langkasuka Integrated Basin Study, covering underexplored offshore area (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien, in partnership with Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), a unit of Petronas, is finalizing an integrated geological study aimed at uncovering new exploration opportunities in the underexplored Langkasuka Basin in the Malacca Strait, off the west coast of Malaysia.

The insights generated will provide explorers with a competitive advantage by better informing their licensing and investment decisions, according to Viridien.

The 38,000 sq km study is scheduled for delivery in November 2025.

Multi-disciplinary technical experts from Viridien’s Earth Data team have leveraged the company’s recent Selat Melaka multi-client 2D seismic dataset and data-rich GeoVerse geological database to create innovative methodologies that address and overcome the unique challenges of this basin, delivering unparalleled insights into the unexplored Paleozoic interval.

Newly identified Paleozoic prospectivity potential derived from integration and interpretation of the Selat Melaka 2D, multiphysics data and onshore mapping (Credit: Viridien Earth Data) 

“Viridien is committed to providing comprehensive geoscience solutions that support the industry in better understanding the prospectivity of attractive frontier basins. This study will enable confident, data-driven exploration decisions in Langkasuka and adjacent basins in the region,” said Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Concludes Site Investigations for TenneT’s Offshore Grid Links

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has completed land and marine site investigations for transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT Germany…

(Credit: Vantris Energy)

Vantris Energy Dives Deeper in Saudi Oil Market with Aramco Deal

Malaysian oil-services company Vantris Energy, formerly Sapura Energy, has through its joint venture company Rawabi Sapura…

(Credit: FET)

FET Books Two Work-Class ROV Order from Nigerian Oil and Gas Firm

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) subsea product line has secured a contract to provide two of its new generation work class…

(Credit: Njord Survey)

Swedish Firm to Deliver Carbon-Neutral Surveys for Baltic Sea OW Projects

Swedish offshore survey specialist Njord Survey has signed a long-term framework agreement with German transmission system…

Illustration (Credit: TDI-Brooks)

United Oil & Gas Signs Up TDI-Brooks for Survey Offshore Jamaica

United Oil & Gas has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TDI-Brooks to secure a specialist survey…

(Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul to Install Export Cables at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul has signed a contract with Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) for the installation of export…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Understanding the deep currents of the Gulf of America
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Hydrographic Surveyor / Technician

● Gibraltar, Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news