Viridien to Shed More Light on Malaysia’s Offshore Oil and Gas Potential

Viridien, in partnership with Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), a unit of Petronas, is finalizing an integrated geological study aimed at uncovering new exploration opportunities in the underexplored Langkasuka Basin in the Malacca Strait, off the west coast of Malaysia.

The insights generated will provide explorers with a competitive advantage by better informing their licensing and investment decisions, according to Viridien.

The 38,000 sq km study is scheduled for delivery in November 2025.

Multi-disciplinary technical experts from Viridien’s Earth Data team have leveraged the company’s recent Selat Melaka multi-client 2D seismic dataset and data-rich GeoVerse geological database to create innovative methodologies that address and overcome the unique challenges of this basin, delivering unparalleled insights into the unexplored Paleozoic interval.

Newly identified Paleozoic prospectivity potential derived from integration and interpretation of the Selat Melaka 2D, multiphysics data and onshore mapping (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

“Viridien is committed to providing comprehensive geoscience solutions that support the industry in better understanding the prospectivity of attractive frontier basins. This study will enable confident, data-driven exploration decisions in Langkasuka and adjacent basins in the region,” said Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.