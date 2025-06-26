OSC, Ashtead Technology Bolster Joint Environmental Services Offer

Subsea technology and services provider Ashtead Technology has entered into a strategic collaboration with Ocean Science Consulting (OSC) to streamline the delivery of environmental monitoring, mitigation solutions and compliance services across the global offshore energy sector.

Under this agreement, Ashtead Technology and OSC will provide fully integrated environmental monitoring and mitigation solutions to oil and gas and offshore wind developers operating in complex and regulated marine environments.

Ashtead Technology will manage and deliver the subsea technology and solutions to monitor and mitigate the environmental impact of subsea operations, while OSC will provide key compliance strategies, underwater noise monitoring, data analysis and effective regulatory reporting.

“This partnership significantly enhances our ability to deliver end-to-end support for clients in both offshore wind and traditional energy sectors.

“With Ashtead Technology managing logistics and equipment, we can concentrate on our scientific core: designing compliance strategies, analyzing environmental data and delivering credible reporting and journal papers to support licenses and regulatory submissions,” said Victoria Todd, Managing Director at OSC.

“Our clients in offshore wind and oil and gas are under growing pressure to deliver low-impact operations that meet stringent environmental expectations. Together with OSC, we’re removing the complexity from marine compliance, delivering an unrivalled integrated offering to protect marine ecosystems,” added Ross MacLeod, Head of Asset Integrity at Ashtead Technology.