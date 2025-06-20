 
Shearwater Lands 4D Survey at Equinor’s Norwegian Sea Field

Amazon Conqueror (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has signed a contract with Equinor to perform a 4D towed streamer seismic survey over the Tyrihans field in Norway.

It is the first project awarded under the 2021 Equinor frame agreement following a recent extension for an additional two years.

The one-month Norwegian Sea survey will start in early August. Shearwater will deploy the Amazon Conqueror, using Isometrix technology.

The survey follows previous 4D campaigns for Equinor, most recently at the Mariner and Heidrun fields in 2024.

Applying the same technology to capture repeat high-quality seismic data over the Tyrihans area will help understand changes to the reservoir over time in the producing field and support future production strategies to optimize output.

“The award reflects Shearwater’s strong technical capabilities and consistent operational reliability. Finding good solutions together with our clients is always a priority for us. In this case, we can provide our client with updated reservoir data to support long-term production optimization and value creation,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater.

