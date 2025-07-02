 
New Wave Media

July 2, 2025

Semco Maritime Gets Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub Substations Service Job

Project site plan in the Baltic Sea, within the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) (Credit: Semco Maritime)

Project site plan in the Baltic Sea, within the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) (Credit: Semco Maritime)

Iberdrola has awarded Semco Maritime two three-year offshore service contracts, with options for extension, on the above-water scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of electro-mechanical equipment at two offshore substations in the Baltic Hub.

The Baltic Hub currently consists of two offshore wind farms, the 350 MW Wikinger and the 476 MW Baltic Eagle, near the island of Rügen in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Baltic Sea.

As the balance of plant service works are planned and executed together as one project, optimizations can be realized through the combined project management as well as a central 24/7 on-call duty of experienced technicians reducing operational risks and costs for Iberdrola’s Wikinger and Baltic Eagle sites.

The project ramp-up phase has already started to ensure a seamless transition from the current Baltic Eagle interim contract while including previous experience and lessons learned from earlier jobs executed at Wikinger.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Iberdrola with these two long-term service agreements in the Baltic Sea. Besides our already strong renewables’ service footprint in the North Sea area, we are supporting clients regionally and globally as an independent service provider, matching our flexible service approach with individual business needs as partners”, said Mads S. Iversholt, Senior Director, Offshore Wind Service at Semco Maritime.

Related News

(Credit: Ashtead Technology)

OSC, Ashtead Technology Bolster Joint Environmental Services Offer

Subsea technology and services provider Ashtead Technology has entered into a strategic collaboration with Ocean Science…

(Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)

First Steel Cut for HVAC Infrastructure for Belgian Offshore Energy Hub

A new milestone has been reached in the development of Belgium’s offshore energy hub, Princess Elisabeth, with the first…

Illustration (Credit: Vallourec)

Vallourec to Deliver Tubular Solution for Qatar’s Drilling ops

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a large contract to supply Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) for drilling operations in Qatar…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Nets ‘Substantial’ Contract off Norway

Subsea 7 today has secured a ‘substantial’ contract offshore Norway, worth between $150 million and $300 million.Subsea7’s scope includes engineering…

(Credit: European Investment Bank)

EIB Pledges $1.8B for Span-France Bay of Biscay Interconnector

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has allocated $1.84 billion to finance the construction of the Bay of Biscay electricity…

NKT T3600 subsea trencher (Credit: NKT)

NKT Picks OSBIT to Deliver ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has commissioned OSBIT, a U.K.-based original equipment supplier, to design…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mother of Monster Waves, a Quarter Century Later
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news