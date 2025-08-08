 
New Wave Media

August 8, 2025

Eco Wave Power Makes Progress with US Wave Energy Pilot Installation

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Onshore wave energy company Eco Wave Power Global has installed its energy conversion unit at the Port of Los Angeles, marking a key step toward first operational testing of the company's inaugural U.S. wave energy pilot.

The energy conversion unit (ECU) is the central component of Eco Wave Power's patented system. It is located onshore and converts the up-and-down motion of ocean waves, transferred via hydraulic cylinders, into clean electricity.

"The placement of our energy conversion unit is more than just a technical milestone-it represents the moment our project transitions from construction to the pre-operation stage.

“With the ECU on-site, we are now preparing for the first testing phase of our U.S. pilot and showcasing a path toward practical wave energy adoption in America,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

The Port of Los Angeles pilot is a demonstration project, specifically designed to facilitate environmental monitoring and regulatory processes with key authorities, and serve as an educational and showcase platform for officials, industry stakeholders, and potential partners.

The company will continue to collect primary energy production data from its grid-connected site in Israel, which will be supplemented by upcoming deployments in Taiwan, India, and Portugal, creating a multi-site operational network for performance and durability validation.

Eco Wave Power's onshore system is modular and low impact, requiring no seabed drilling or marine construction, and is designed for minimal environmental disturbance.

With the energy conversion unit now installed, Eco Wave Power will move forward with final hydraulic and electrical works to complete system integration and operational testing in advance of the official unveiling on September 9, 2025.

The pilot is hosted by AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles and is supported by Shell's Marine Renewable Program.

Related News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Lines Up Streamer Acquisition Job in East Mediterranean

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a streamer acquisition contract in the East Mediterranean.Acquisition is…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Gets Offshore Wind Job in Taiwan

Fugro has secured a contract from Shinfox Energy for geotechnical services to support the development of its 700 MW Youde…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro to Deliver Offshore Surveys at Major Energy Fields in Middle East

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has been selected to deliver extensive offshore and onshore surveys for multiple major…

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Subsea7 Sign Merger Agreement to Form Energy Services Giant

Energy services firms Saipem and Subsea7 have signed a binding merger agreement to create a leading energy services company under the name of Saipem7…

(Credit: Huisman)

Dong Fang Offshore Orders Huisman Cable Lay System

Huisman has signed a contract with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for the delivery of a modular cable lay system, specifically…

(Credit: Dongfang Electric Corporation)

China Rolls Out 17MW Floating Wind Turbine Prototype

The world’s most powerful direct-drive floating offshore wind turbine, rated at 17 MW and co-developed by Dongfang Electric…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news