 
New Wave Media

August 8, 2025

Teledyne’s Division Launches eXtreamer for Marine Seismic Surveys

(Credit: Teledyne Marine)

(Credit: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Geophysical Instruments, a division of Teledyne Marine, has introduced eXtreamer, a small form factor streamer engineered for high-resolution marine seismic surveys.

Developed in collaboration with Geometrics, eXtreamer provides a flexible system with specifications that can meet current and future UHR requirements.

The adaptable system is suitable for challenging deployments, including large-scale configurations and compact winch systems, offering more survey time and less downtime, and scalability options.

“eXtreamer is a great example of state-of-the-art engineering that provides true value and ROI. Everything leads to the clarity and precision of data and flexibility of operations that the industry has been looking for,” said Holli Sims, VP and GM of Teledyne Geophysical Instruments.

“We engineered it for exceptional durability and ultra-high resolution, empowering our clients to reduce survey time by acquiring HR and UHR (and even UUHR) data simultaneously with high fidelity,” added Bart Hoekstra, President of Geometrics.

Related News

King penguins on Heard Island (Photo: Stephen Brown)

Australian Researchers Head to Heard Island

This year, the Australian Antarctic Division will lead expeditioners and scientists working with the Australian Antarctic…

Deployable from the dry deck shelter of a submarine, Snakehead provides guidance and control, navigation, situational awareness, propulsion, maneuvering and sensors in support of the intelligence preparation of the operational environment mission. Credit: Richard Allen/US Navy/NUWCD Newport

Supersize It: The U.S. Navy Is Seeking an Ultra-Large AUV

In late May of this year, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) issued a broad agency announcement (BAA) seeking the rapid design…

Source: Greenpeace

Plastic Free July and a Treaty in the Making

Around 170 million people participate in Plastic Free July each year. It’s a month-long challenge to avoid as much single…

Brian Connon, Saildrone VP Ocean Mapping. Credit: Saildrone

Saildrone: USVs Have Only Scratched the Surface of Maritime Security

Increasing global instability and emerging threats are reinforcing the mission criticality of maritime security and ocean intelligence.

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news