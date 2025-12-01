 
December 1, 2025

Subsea Supplies Targets US in Partnership with DRIFT Offshore

Subsea Supplies has announced a strategic partnership with DRIFT Offshore to enhance subsea operations for its growing US customer base. This collaboration will provide customers across the region with faster access to Burton subsea connectors and cable assemblies, combined with DRIFT Offshore’s technical expertise from its base in Florida.

The partnership represents a joint $250,000 investment in machinery, tooling, stock, and test equipment to support expanded operations. By providing local stock availability and faster response times, it will reduce downtime and enhance supply-chain reliability across the energy sector.

DRIFT Offshore’s 5,000 sq ft repair and engineering facility in South Florida, which opened this year, will now manufacture and distribute Subsea Supplies products. As part of the partnership, Subsea Supplies is helping establish the moulding facility and providing in-house training for DRIFT personnel, ensuring the site delivers the same industry-leading quality and reliable service that customers depend on.

Subsea Supplies and DRIFT Offshore will be available to discuss the partnership at the 2025 International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans this week, December 3-5. 

Chirps, Clicks, and Neural Nets: Securing Underwater Operations With LPI/LPD ACOMMS
