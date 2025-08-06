Wednesday, August 6, 2025
 
New Wave Media

August 6, 2025

Fugro Gets Offshore Wind Job in Taiwan

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has secured a contract from Shinfox Energy for geotechnical services to support the development of its 700 MW Youde offshore wind farm off the west coast of Taiwan.

Fugro will use its Taiwan-flagged vessel, Pacific Hornbill, an IOVTEC-managed DP2 vessel, is equipped with an advanced C30 marine geotechnical drilling rig and Fugro’s proprietary specialist WISON MkV EcoDrive downhole in situ testing and sampling system.

It also features specialised seabed geotechnical equipment, including the SEACALF MkV Deep Drive, enabling the acquisition of high-quality geotechnical data in both seabed and downhole mode throughout the project.

The geotechnical fieldwork campaign has started and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Youde offshore wind farm project is a cornerstone of Taiwan’s strategy to reach 13.1 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2030.

“We are honored to be selected by Shinfox Energy for this landmark project in Taiwan and to be part of the development of the Youde offshore wind farm. This award showcases the trust that Shinfox has placed in our track record of delivering high-value Geo-data solutions to offshore wind clients in Taiwan since 2016”, said Shalu Shajahan, Regional Business Line Director Asia Pacific at Fugro.

Related News

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Installs Floaters for LA’s Pilot Wave Energy Plant

Onshore wave energy technology firm Eco Wave Power has completed the installation of floaters for its first U.S. wave energy…

(Credit: Asso.subsea)

TenneT Hires Asso.subsea for Cabling Work off Germany

Subsea cable services company Asso.subsea has secured the nearshore cable installation contract for three key projects under…

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Subsea7 Sign Merger Agreement to Form Energy Services Giant

Energy services firms Saipem and Subsea7 have signed a binding merger agreement to create a leading energy services company under the name of Saipem7…

(Credit: Huisman)

Dong Fang Offshore Orders Huisman Cable Lay System

Huisman has signed a contract with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for the delivery of a modular cable lay system, specifically…

(Credit: Dongfang Electric Corporation)

China Rolls Out 17MW Floating Wind Turbine Prototype

The world’s most powerful direct-drive floating offshore wind turbine, rated at 17 MW and co-developed by Dongfang Electric…

(Credit: Taihan)

Taihan’s Palos CLV Installs Export Cables for South Korean Offshore Wind Farm

Taihan’s cable laying vessel (CLV), PALOS, has successfully completed the installation of export cables for the 364.8 MW…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news