 
New Wave Media

July 18, 2025

Siemens Gamesa Lines Up 63-Turbine Order for German Offshore Wind Farm

Credit: Skyborn Renewables)

Credit: Skyborn Renewables)

Skyborn Renewables has confirmed the execution of the Turbine Supply Agreement (TSA) and the Offshore Long Term Program Service Agreement (LTPSA) with Siemens Gamesa for the provision of 63 SG 14-23 wind turbines and their long term service for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in Germany.

Both agreements are based on the Master Supply Agreement signed by Skyborn and Siemens Gamesa in June 2024. The agreements are conditional and subject to conditions precedent, including a notice to proceed from Skyborn.

With a capacity of up to 976.5 MW, Gennaker is to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea to date.

Located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea.

Skyborn secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker site in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development. Once commissioned, the project will supply approximately 1 million people with green electricity.

Installation at sea is set to begin in early 2028, with commissioning expected later that year.

“We are thrilled to see the TSA and the long-term service agreement with Siemens Gamesa coming to completion. It is another step towards Gennaker’s commissioning. Siemens Gamesa is a partner of choice for offshore wind turbines and we are delighted to be partnering with them again.

“Gennaker our blue-print project, is the showcase of our end-to-end delivery capabilities, with standardized process to bring new offshore wind projects to life every 12 to 18 months.” said Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO.

“We have successfully partnered with Skyborn on four offshore wind projects across France, Taiwan, and Germany. With Gennaker, our joint portfolio will surpass 3 GW of clean energy capacity. As the project moves toward final investment decision, we stand ready to deliver our SG 14-236 workhorse turbine, already backed by a robust order book exceeding 16 GW,” added Marc Becker, Senior Vice President of Siemens Gamesa for Offshore.

Related News

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Partners Up with Helix for ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

NKT has selected Helix Robotic Solutions as the partner for operating its new T3600 subsea trencher, said to be the world’s most powerful trencher…

The Northern Lights Carbon Capture and Storage facilities at Øygarden outside of Bergen (Credit: Torstein Lund Eik / Equinor)

TGS to Provide Tech Set to Optimize Northern Lights CCS Operations

Norwegian data and intelligence firm TGS has signed a collaboration agreement with Equinor, aimed at advancing the digitalization…

(Credit: Seaturns)

French Wave Energy Firm Closes Multi-Million-Dollar Fundraiser

French company Seaturns has raised $2.9 million to industrialize its wave energy technology and accelerate large-scale deployment.The funding round…

Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Gets Work Offshore Egypt

Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract offshore Egypt, worth up to $150 million.Subsea7 will be responsible for the engineering…

(Credit: SKF)

MeyGen Tidal Energy Tech Sets New Operational Record

SKF, which joined forces with Proteus Marine Renewables to deliver cutting-edge technology for MeyGen, announced the technology…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Lands Offshore Wind Site Characterization Work in Norway

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has secured a contract for offshore wind site characterization, including acquisition, imaging…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

LVR Flote helps rebuilding of bridge with sonar precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news