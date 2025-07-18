Siemens Gamesa Lines Up 63-Turbine Order for German Offshore Wind Farm

Skyborn Renewables has confirmed the execution of the Turbine Supply Agreement (TSA) and the Offshore Long Term Program Service Agreement (LTPSA) with Siemens Gamesa for the provision of 63 SG 14-23 wind turbines and their long term service for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in Germany.

Both agreements are based on the Master Supply Agreement signed by Skyborn and Siemens Gamesa in June 2024. The agreements are conditional and subject to conditions precedent, including a notice to proceed from Skyborn.

With a capacity of up to 976.5 MW, Gennaker is to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea to date.

Located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea.

Skyborn secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker site in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development. Once commissioned, the project will supply approximately 1 million people with green electricity.

Installation at sea is set to begin in early 2028, with commissioning expected later that year.

“We are thrilled to see the TSA and the long-term service agreement with Siemens Gamesa coming to completion. It is another step towards Gennaker’s commissioning. Siemens Gamesa is a partner of choice for offshore wind turbines and we are delighted to be partnering with them again.

“Gennaker our blue-print project, is the showcase of our end-to-end delivery capabilities, with standardized process to bring new offshore wind projects to life every 12 to 18 months.” said Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO.

“We have successfully partnered with Skyborn on four offshore wind projects across France, Taiwan, and Germany. With Gennaker, our joint portfolio will surpass 3 GW of clean energy capacity. As the project moves toward final investment decision, we stand ready to deliver our SG 14-236 workhorse turbine, already backed by a robust order book exceeding 16 GW,” added Marc Becker, Senior Vice President of Siemens Gamesa for Offshore.